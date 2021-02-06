50 years ago: 'They traded Red Berenson! Those idiots!'

On Feb. 6, 1971, the Blues traded two of their most popular players to the Detroit Red Wings for a rising star named Garry Unger. The trade was not very popular at first, as the Post-Dispatch reported.
Ten-year-old Peter Schaefering didn't hedge a bit.
"I think it was pretty dumb," he said emphatically.
Debbie Stroble, 17, shrieked in dismay. "They traded Red Berenson! Those idiots!" she shouted.
Many St. Louis hockey fans had similar reactions Saturday after the Blues announced they had traded Berenson and Tim Ecclestone to the Detroit Red Wings for Garry Unger and Wayne Connelly.
A Post-Dispatch sampling of opinion indicated that most St. Louis hockey fans were unhappy about the deal.
A few, however, took a wait-and-see stance on the swap. Belleville electrician Wayne Emge was stunned into silence when he heard the news. Then ...
"What! Those two guys were about the best players the Blues had. Well, I guess it doesn't make any difference who they get they can't beat those teams in the other division anyway."
"I thought Berenson was practically the whole team and so did my friends," said another man.
A young woman said, "I don't know much about it, but I hate to see Red Berenson go" "
The sons of season-ticket holder Bob Bunton were upset, but he expressed confidence in the judgment of Blues general manager Scotty Bowman.
"I'm a Scotty Bowman fan," Bunton said. "If he feels this is important to the Blues, I'll
"I'm a Scotty Bowman fan," Bunton said. "If he feels this is important to the Blues, I'll have to go along with him. He eats, sleeps and drinks hockey."
Gun dealer Harold Goodman said, "I understand why they made the trade, but I'm a sentimental man and I'm sorry to see those two go."
William Fulhorst, a telephone company employe, "about flipped" when he heard Berenson was shipped away, but saw a possible good omen in the flowing locks favored by newcomer Unger.
"I associate long hair with Derek Sanderson of the Bruins," he said hopefully, "and there's not a better hockey player around than that guy."
Mitch Murch, St. Louis's noted fan for all seasons, was out of town but his 12-year-old son, Tim, took the phone and turned thumbs down on the deal.
"Unger has a bad hand and a bad back," noted Tim, obviously up on hockey's hospital report.
Another 12-year-old, Mark Carroll, moaned, "That was about as dumb as the Richie Allen trade." He was referring to the baseball Cardinals' trade that sent slugger Allen to the Los Angeles Dodgers. A football fan, who suffered through the Big Red's late-season misfortunes, said with a smirk: "Now it's the hockey fans' turn to cry."
"I can't understand why they'd trade their top two scorers. That leaves Chris Bordeleau to carry a lot of the load," said Mrs. Joyce Pepper. ""Of course, Unger's a pretty good player. And he's good looking that's one thing in his favor."
Interest in the trade was apparent at radio station KMOX Saturday morning. .The station reported receiving 5,000 calls during a two-hour "sports open line" program featuring Post-Dispatch sports editor Bob Broeg and broadcasters Jack Buck and Dan Kelly.