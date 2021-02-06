50 years ago: 'They traded Red Berenson! Those idiots!'

The sons of season-ticket holder Bob Bunton were upset, but he expressed confidence in the judgment of Blues general manager Scotty Bowman.

"I'm a Scotty Bowman fan," Bunton said. "If he feels this is important to the Blues, I'll

have to go along with him. He eats, sleeps and drinks hockey

Gun dealer Harold Goodman said, "I understand why they made the trade, but I'm a sentimental man and I'm sorry to see those two go."

William Fulhorst, a telephone company employe, "about flipped" when he heard Berenson was shipped away, but saw a possible good omen in the flowing locks favored by newcomer Unger.

"I associate long hair with Derek Sanderson of the Bruins," he said hopefully, "and there's not a better hockey player around than that guy."

Mitch Murch, St. Louis's noted fan for all seasons, was out of town but his 12-year-old son, Tim, took the phone and turned thumbs down on the deal.

"Unger has a bad hand and a bad back," noted Tim, obviously up on hockey's hospital report.