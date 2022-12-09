A frustrated Berube on his team: There are a lot of Blues not playing well, not putting team first

Craig Berube has had enough.

How that manifests itself over the next two days remains to be seen.

The Blues coach had little good to say about his team or its performance after a 5-2 loss to division-leading Winnipeg on Thursday at Enterprise Center, giving the team its seventh loss in nine games, which amazingly isn’t the worst stretch the team has had this season. The penalty kill is still below awful — it has allowed goals on six of its last nine kills — the defense is inconsistent at best, the offense is stagnant. The Blues now have two days until their next game, on Sunday against Nashville, and a long to-do list.

“It’s everything,” said center Robert Thomas, who scored one of the Blues’ two goals. We gotta clear guys in front of our net. Forwards gotta stop turning the puck over and be better in the D-zone. Neutral zone we’re soft. But there’s so many things that we’ve continued to talk about all year. It’s the same thing.”

Which is one of the maddening things about this team for Berube, whose team took another step down their road to nowhere, another trip down Bad Memory Lane.

Any positives that came out of the team playing some decent hockey in its two days in New York City (standards have been adjusted enough for the Blues that narrowly avoiding blowing a 5-1 lead is considered a good sign) were swept by the wayside by the Blues against Winnipeg.

“I thought on the road trip, the New York games, we played pretty good hockey overall,” Berube said, starting slowly and building up speed. “For me, I saw progress. Tonight, first period for me, there's just not enough ready to play in my opinion. Slow, slow moving the puck, slow moving their feet, not attentive enough for me. Got out of the period OK though. We had some looks, we had some chances.

“Second period, same thing, you come out, you miss assignments and it's in our net. I thought the third period was a good period. We were down, you know what I mean. You're down, you're battling and you're down. It's always easier to play almost. You've got nothing to lose, type of thing. So that's where we're at right now. If everybody doesn't come to the rink ready to really compete and move your feet and do things right and be detailed and attentive, we're not going to go anywhere. That's the bottom line.

“As a coaching staff, we're preparing them, we tell them what they need to do against this team, look for it, this is what you've got to do, but we can't go out and play for them. They have to go out and play, as a team, and right now, we're not doing it. We're not doing it enough, we're not consistent enough 100 percent. You lose in this league.”

And losing is something the Blues now know quite a lot about.

But what can Berube do? Berube does have a position of power: GM Doug Armstrong gave him a full-throated endorsement earlier this season in the midst of Slump No. 1 (“He’s going to be here,” Armstrong said after that losing streak hit five games), and while that carries no legal weight, Armstrong’s not the type to pivot that quickly, especially when the coach in question signed a three-year extension in February.

The Blues are up against the salary cap, so wholesale changes can’t be made easily. It would take some doing for Armstrong to deal one of the higher-salaried players, but moves can certainly be made quickly along the fringes. Fourth liners Tyler Pitlick (6:57) and Nathan Walker (7:15) barely played (and Berube was seen yelling at Pitlick during the game) and both had horrible analytics, and while doing something with them isn’t the grand solution, it’s the easiest way to inject new blood into the team. Alexey Toropchenko’s rehab assignment in Springfield has to end by Tuesday, so he’ll certainly be back soon.

“I don't think it's one or two guys,” Berube said. “There's a lot of guys. All we do is coach them and show them and keep on practicing and keep working. What else can you do?

“We've benched guys and stuff like that here and there. That doesn't change anything. There's too many guys, veteran guys, young guys ... if they don't come to the rink and think about the team and put the team first, we're not going anywhere and right now, I don't see that happening.

“I think it's just the attitude of the team right now. It's creeped in here and it's just not good right now.”

Berube has yet to have a high-profile healthy scratch like he did with David Perron in the Stanley Cup season, but he did sit goalie Jordan Binnington on Thursday, starting Thomas Greiss in consecutive games for the first time this season. Berube said he wanted to reward Greiss and give Binnington, who has hit a bumpy stretch, a reset. It didn’t really matter. With the Blues making a run in the third period, Greiss gave up a goal that went in off his arm – he gave the look to the rafters that is indicative of a goalie who knows he should have done better – and that made the score 4-1 and shrunk his team’s comeback chances. When Josh Leivo scored three minutes later, the Blues still were two goals down.

Berube is not alone in his exasperation. The players see it too.

“It’s the same story every time,” said Thomas. “Yeah, it’s frustrating. … I mean, we’ve talked about it all year. Inconsistency. I don’t know, there’s not much else to it. Just the same message, and there’s no point to keep spitting the same message. So it’s just disappointing.”

“It’s very frustrating,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly, who then proceeded to blame mostly himself, though his line was hands down the best on the ice for the Blues. Still, it was O’Reilly’s line – him, Leivo and Brayden Schenn – who were on the ice for the goal Winnipeg scored 27 seconds into the second period that marked the arrival of the ugliest part of the game. “First shift of the second period, just mistakes by people, veteran guys, no reason, in our net,” Berube said.

