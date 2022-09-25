A healthy Jordan Binnington in 'good spot' as Blues open preseason with win

WICHITA, Kan. – It’s been a while since Nazem Kadri crashed into Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, resulting in a knee injury and ending Binnington season.

But it hasn’t been all that long since Binnington has felt healthy – healthy enough to play hockey, that is. That playoff game against Colorado took place on May 21. Binnington said the knee didn’t feel right for nearly three months.

Binnington told the Post-Dispatch last week that the knee injury did not require surgery.

“In the middle of August there, it started feeling really good,” Binnington said, following the Blues’ 5-4 preseason win Saturday over the Arizona Coyotes. “So it’s been a good few weeks now. And I just keep building and pushing it. Yeah, we’re in a good spot.”

The postgame Binnington “vibe check” confirmed that assessment. He seems to be in a good spot. As he came out in the hallway at INTRUST Bank Arena for his postgame media session, Binnington greeted a reporter with: “You got some good question lined up?”

The 3 1/2 -minute Q&A ended with a question from someone wearing a white No. 50 Binnington jersey. As the scrum broke up, Binnington asked her: “Do you want me to sign the jersey?”

He even asked Blues PR for a black “Sharpie” marker for maximum signature visibility. Then he posed for a selfie with her. Did the same for a fan with a no-name Blues jersey – a jersey signing and photo op.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong, who while working in Blues player personnel helped draft Binnington, walked by and greeted the goalie. They shared a warm moment, and then it was off for the plane ride back to St. Louis for Binnington.

This was the first of eight exhibition games for the Blues, and it was a night for younger players. Thirteen of the 20 Blues on the Wichita travel squad were either in junior hockey or the minor leagues at the end of last season.

“Early on in the preseason games, we’re gonna play young guys and play some guys we’re looking at for a (roster) spot,” coach Craig Berube said.

But Binnington wanted to get his feet wet right away with the 2022-23 regular season fast approaching, so he was conspicuous by his presence as the starting goalie.

“It was good to get him in there after what he went through this summer and everything,” Berube said. “I think it was good to get a period in.”

Binnington played only the first period before giving way to Joel Hofer, who played the final two periods. Binnington stopped seven of eight shots, with his only goal allowed coming on a Nick Ritchie backdoor play five minutes into the game on an Arizona power play.

“Yeah. I think it went well,” Binnington said. “It was good to be back on the plane and doing warmups, and then getting some action, and I got some good touches there. It was a fun, entertaining game. Overall good experience in Wichita.”

An energetic crowd of 8,475 was on hand for the first NHL game ever played in Wichita – or the state of Kansas, for that matter. And even though Arizona was technically the home team, it was definitely a Blues crowd.

“Yeah, for sure,” Binnington said. “They’re in more places than you think. You know?”

As former “The Voice” finalist Chris Mann completed the National Anthem, it was the “land of the free and the home of the Bluuues!”

When the starting lineups were introduced pregame, the loudest cheers were heard when Binnington was announced as the starting goalie. There were Blues jerseys sprinkled throughout the stands, and the first chants of “Let’s go Blues!” were heard in the opening period.

Two players that could be competing against each other for a spot on the third line, Jake Neighbours and Logan Brown, did nothing to diminish their chances. They each scored twice, with Brown’s second score breaking a 4-4 tie with just 4 minutes 10 seconds to play.

Neighbours also delivered the hit of the night, separating Coyotes forward Jan Jenik from his helmet with a crushing body blow in the third period.

“They were very good tonight,” Berube said. “Along with a lot of other guys. They’re on the scoreboard tonight, they did a good job there and I thought they had solid games.”

Among the other players who caught Berube’s eye were forwards Tyler Pitlick and Matthew Highmore.

“There’s other guys, too, that competed and forechecked hard,” Berube said. “They’re role players. They’re guys that give you energy, and they’re physical players.

“I thought on the back end, ‘Perun’ (Scott Perunovich) and (Matthew) Kessel were solid back there, along with all our D. I thought they did a good job – the whole D-corps. They were composed with the puck and made plays and defended overall pretty well.”

Kessel tied the game at 4-all with 6:45 left in the third, with a shot from the right point off assists by Perunovich and Pitlick.

Brown’s game-winner came on a 2-on-1 rush with rookie Zachary Bolduc to his left.

“The puck kinda just popped out for us,” Brown said. “I looked and I saw it was a 2-on-1. I was looking to pass, I wanted to slide it backdoor (to Bolduc) but the D-man took it away, so I just shot it.”

But it looked like Brown was looking Bolduc’s way in an effort to fool Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov.

“Well, that might have been the case,” Brown said, smiling.

Brown scored a modest four goals in 39 games last season, but judging by his play Saturday, he’ll be looking for his shot more often this year.

“Everyone wants to score more goals,” he said. “That’s some of the things I worked on this summer, so it’s nice to kind of see it come to fruition in the game tonight.”