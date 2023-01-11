According to plan: Blues’ top line delivers in comeback OT win over Calgary

Pavel Buchnevich had seen this movie many times before.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas? On the rush? In overtime? He knew what was coming.

“I know what we’re doing exactly, like we do all the time in practice, like how many times in the game I see that,” Buchnevich said. “Skate, skate, stop, pass, one-timer, goal, pretty simple.”

Kyrou and Thomas teamed up for the game-winning goal in the Blues’ 4-3 overtime win over the Flames on Tuesday night, capping a multi-goal comeback that helped St. Louis notch its fourth win in its past five games.

“Is he giving away our move now?” Thomas said of Buchnevich. “Looks like we’ve got to change it up. We kind of looked at each other going up the ice and I had a pretty good idea what he was planning on doing. Great play by him and I just had to get it up off the ice.”

Kyrou: “Me and Tommer got that two-on-one and we kind of have our little set play that we do there on a two-on-one.”

The Blues scored twice within 28 seconds in the third period to eliminate a 3-1 Calgary lead and, thanks to Thomas’ game-winner, are now 9-3-2 in their past 14 games.

It was the third game this season that the Blues won after trailing by multiple goals. They erased a three-goal deficit in Florida during an overtime win on Nov. 26 and fought back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Oilers in a shootout on Dec. 15.

On Tuesday night, they leaned on their remaining big guns — with a little help from the depth.

Kyrou (one goal, two assists), Thomas (one goal, one assist) and Buchnevich (one goal, one assist) combined for seven points, a banner night for the newly formed top line in the absence of Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.

“They produced,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They did a good job. They produced for us tonight. A big part of their job is to score goals and produce for us and they did that.”

That doesn’t count the trio’s contributions that didn’t find the scoresheet.

Buchnevich drew an early tripping penalty, putting the Blues on the power play that he ended up scoring on. Buchnevich had a prime scoring chance on the rush later in the first period but missed the net. Thomas appeared to give the Blues the lead in the third period on a feed from Buchnevich and Kyrou, but the play was ruled offside following a Calgary challenge.

During the 12:43 that the Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou line was on the ice at five on five on Tuesday night, the Blues had a 13-9 edge in shot attempts, 9-5 advantage in shots on goal and 7-1 edge in scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Kyrou finished with a game-high seven shots on goal, which also tied a season-high for the 24-year-old winger. It was Thomas’ second career overtime winner.

“Our last two games on the road trip, I didn’t like our effort,” Thomas said of the top line. “I thought we could have been a lot better. We needed to step up tonight, and I thought we did a good job.”

The Blues need contributions like Tuesday night’s from their top-end players if they want to make a push for the postseason. Against the Flames, they were without eight players due to injury, and many of them (like O’Reilly, Tarasenko and Torey Krug) are not expected back for weeks.

During the road trip, the second line of Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev handled most of the heavy lifting, but a quiet night for that line opened the door for the Thomas line to shine.

The Blues also benefit from depth scoring.

Nikita Alexandrov provided that Tuesday, crashing the net to bury a rebound after a harmless-looking shot by Steven Santini on the wing. It was Alexandrov’s second career NHL goal after he scored Saturday night in Montreal.

“I think our key’s been for many years now, at least since I’ve been here, is our depth,” Thomas said. “We’re getting goals from everyone and that’s really important. It seems like every night someone else is stepping up. That’s what in a long season it takes to be successful. That’s been our keys.”

The win put the Blues three games over .500 for the first time since the third game of the season, when they were 3-0-0.

But after the first two periods, it didn’t look like St. Louis would reach that mark on Tuesday night. The Flames had 47 shot attempts to the Blues’ 29. Calgary outshot St. Louis, 25-18.

In the third period, the Blues outshout the Flames 8-6, and had five high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“We just skated and had more energy,” Berube said. “We moved, supported the puck more and got the puck out. And attacked, and got into the offensive zone more. Put more pucks to the net. But we just had more energy. I thought guys got the message after two periods and went out in the third and played the right way.”

Asked who spoke up during the second intermission, Berube said “it was just me. They don’t talk much.”

“I thought our start (in the third) was pretty good,” Thomas said. “I thought we were hard on the forecheck. We were turning over a lot of pucks and that was our key coming into the game. I think we did a little reset going into the third and that’s how we found some success.”

When the Blues needed a game-tying goal, their top line stepped up. When they needed a winner in overtime, they did so again.

Just as Buchnevich has seen time and time again.

“We just try to play for each other and talking a lot,” Buchnevich said. “Definitely those guys have tons of speed, tons of skill. I have different ideas I give them, they listen and I think when we play for each other, good stuff happen.”

