After a career of bouncing up and down, Nathan Walker may have finally found a home with Blues

After last season, the Blues showed how much they valued forward Nathan Walker by something they didn’t do.

When the Blues were eliminated by Colorado in the playoffs and their season over, Walker was one of the players on the roster who was eligible to be sent back to Springfield of the AHL for the Calder Cup playoffs. But Walker had been in the NHL long enough that season that to send him back down, he would have to go through waivers, which would allow any other team to claim him. The Blues put Mackenzie MacEachern on waivers to send him back; they didn’t do that with Walker, whom they didn’t want to risk losing.

After five seasons in the NHL, all of which were mostly spent in the AHL, Walker had finally arrived.

“I guess when you say it like that, it puts that little bit of assurance in your head that there was a risk factor in potentially losing me,” Walker said. “If they value that, it’s obviously nice to have.”

The Blues went one step further in July when they gave Walker, who was going to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, a one-year contract extension.

“It was quite unexpected,” he said.

Walker played more games in the NHL last season, 30, than he had in the parts of four seasons he had played in the NHL, 25. His eight goals and four assists make up the bulk of his career totals of 11 and six. More importantly, some of his defensive analytics were some of the best in the league. Hockeyviz.com figured his isolated impact defensively as holding opponents 12% below the league average for expected goals when he was on the ice. Walker firmly solidified his position with the Blues last season.

“He did,” coach Craig Berube said. “He came up here, his work ethic and his energy that he brings to our team is very important, a very likable guy, great team guy, I thought he did a great job and just watch him out here today, it’s just hard not to notice him. From his work ethic and his energy out there. We really like him.”

Walker is, naturally, taking nothing for granted.

“I just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing through my whole career,” he said, “and that’s play my game. I don’t want to be anyone else, trying to be different. I just want to get back to my game and where it was last year.

“There’s so many good players here, you never want to think you’re secure in that sense, but it’s nice to be familiar with the coaching staff and the systems and the players and everything like that.”

Walker scored his first goal of the preseason on Tuesday against Minnesota, to go along with two assists. One of the assists came on a memorable shift where Walker made a pass to set up a goal, and then immediately after the goal, got in a fight, giving him two-thirds of a Gordie Howe hat trick on one play. (“That’s a good shift, no?” asked Robert Thomas.) Though he’s usually been on the fourth line, against the Wild, he was on the third line with Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours and showed his potential to move up the lineup if the situation required.

“We use him at times during games on different lines and (he) provided a spark,” Berube said. “A lot like (Alexey) Toropchenko. You move him up a line and the line seems to get going because the provide energy and skating. They do a lot of that grunt work for the line. I think he’s useful that way.”

Many young players were held back by the 2020-21 season. Some junior leagues didn’t play, minor leagues had limited schedules, and NHL teams had taxi squads, where some players practiced with NHL teams and were on standby in case of COVID problems, but never got in games. Walker played in just 12 games that season, eight in the NHL, four in the AHL, but he may have been a rare case of the situation helping him. The time he spent on the Blues’ taxi squad, skating and practicing with NHL players daily, was a big plus.

“I think so,” he said. “Getting to see those guys every day, day in and day out, being able to skate with them every day was definitely a bonus. There wasn’t much hockey played that year and most players in the position that I was in, I definitely wasn’t in the same boat as that, but it was good to be around everyone day in and day out.”

There was another bonus for Walker in not going to Springfield for the playoffs. It allowed him to get back to Australia, where his wife had given birth to a son, Banks. His wife and daughter had been in Springfield, but had they stayed there, she would have had to stay all summer rather than be back with family in Australia, so she went home to have the baby. Banks was 3½ weeks old before he met his dad. Walker spent three months Down Under before coming back for training camp.

“It was good to be back and be with the family again,” he said.

Now, he’s back with the Blues and looks to have the most stability of his career. His contract for next season is a one-way deal, which will pay him the same if he’s in the NHL or the AHL. It’s the first one of those he’s had in his career. If he keeps playing the way he has — and Berube acknowledged him as an “irritating” player on Wednesday, something he values highly — Walker's days of bouncing back and forth to the AHL will be over.