When David Perron stepped on the ice for warmups on Tuesday at Enterprise Center, he saw the signs surrounding the glass on the visitors' side of the ice.

When he picked up an assist on a Red Wings goal, he heard the cheers from the crowd when his name was announced on the public address system. Perhaps he didn’t hear them when he took his turn in the shootout.

But during the second television timeout in the first period of the Blues’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday night, Perron was overcome with emotion. The Blues honored him with a tribute video that lasted about 90 seconds, and the Enterprise Center crowd responded with about 45 seconds of a building, booming ovation.

Perron called it “extremely special.”

“Just a surreal moment that I don’t think I’ve ever thought I would get to this point,” Perron said. “These fans are unbelievable, and it means a lot. Honestly, I had to just try and stay composed for a bit there. Barely did it.”

By the time the video ended, the Blues bench had emptied onto the ice to honor their former teammate who signed with the Red Wings as a free agent in the summer.

“He said after he felt like Brett Hull or Bernie Federko there,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said. “He got a heck of an ovation. Like I said before, people love him around town, he’s been here for a long time and well deserved.”

Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo: “The relationship between him and the town is pretty strong. It came out there both from him and from the crowd. We were happy to see that for him. He definitely earned it.”

Perron touched his chest and waved to the sellout Enterprise Center crowd as he glided around the neutral zone before taking his spot on the wing for a faceoff in the Detroit zone. He said “the next shift after, I should have been on the bench, probably because I was still kind of assessing the situation and all that.”

What is he thinking during that moment?

“Don’t cry, basically,” Perron said. “I don’t know, all the memories from watching the video a little bit from the start to now basically, and having the chance to go through that with every single person that I encountered over the years was special.”

Perron played 11 seasons with the Blues as part of three different stints with the organization. He was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2007 draft and was with the franchise through 2012-13, when he was traded to Edmonton. He also played for Pittsburgh and Anaheim before re-signing with the Blues in 2016.

He was selected by Vegas in the expansion draft in 2017 but again re-signed in St. Louis in 2018. Over the summer, he signed a two-year contract in Detroit worth $4.75 million.

“Every single tribute, jersey retirement, anything like that, it’s always been really special in this building,” Perron said. “I don’t know what to expect coming back, and just kind of the emotion although it happened over the summer and all that, kind of waiting for the game all year to happen.”

Perron left the franchise ninth in games played (673) and goals (196), and eighth in points (465). He also won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

Perron said he did not see the Blues players on the ice during his tribute outside of a quick glance to show his gratitude.

“I think one time, I looked over and pointed at the bench to (say) thank you,” Perron said. “Obviously, without them, I’m not here at all and probably sitting at home not playing hockey anymore. Each of the guys over there and same with a couple of the guys that aren’t there anymore with O’Reilly ... without them, we don’t have the success that we had as an organization. I don’t have any success as an individual without those guys.”

Perron, 34, said he was happy the evening was over so that “I can play hockey now,” but he’ll get a rematch with the Blues on Thursday in Detroit. Because the Red Wings played at home Monday night, his trip back to St. Louis was quick — and incomplete.

“The only thing that’s missing is I didn’t get to go back to my old neighborhood with the back-to-back,” Perron said. “Just stay around the hotel and all that. It is what it is.

“It was a great night.”