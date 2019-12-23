After first-period blitz, Blues lead 4-1 after 2

The Los Angeles Kings were on the receiving end of a Blues blitz in the first period Monday at Staples Center. There were two goals by Brayden Schenn, one by Jaden Schwartz and another by Vince Dunn.

It was 4-1 Blues after one period, with a late power play goal by the Kings' Alex Iafallo preventing total embarrassment early for the home team.

The four goals in one period matched a season high by St. Louis, last achieved in Game 4 on Oct. 10, when the Blues' scored four times in the third period of a 6-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Schenn's first goal game at the 4:51 mark, when he spun around quickly in the slot and sent a shot that deflected into the net off the stick of a Los Angeles defender.

Just 52 seconds later, Jaden Schwartz notched his 11th goal of the season _ a power play goal that came on a deflection of a blue line shot by Alex Pietrangelo. Schwartz thus matched his goal total of the entire 2018-19 regular season. Before Christmas.

Dunn then scored his sixth goal of the season skating around from behind the net and finding himself uncovered after Matt Luff of the Kings fell down trying to cover him.