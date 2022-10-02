After fizzling in KC, it's time for Blues to hone in on the regular season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – For the second straight preseason, the Blues brought NHL hockey to suburban Kansas City.

For the second year in a row, they brought several of their top players and played before a packed house. But once again, they fizzled on the ice, losing 5-2 to the Dallas Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena, the cozy home of the Kansas City Mavericks ECHL team.

(Last year, the Blues lost here 5-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks.)

When tickets went on sale for this game they sold out in a day. Basically all of the crowd of 5,800 were in their seats by puck drop, and as might be expected they were heavily pro-Blues.

“Really good atmosphere,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Great fans. Thanks tp everybody for coming down, whether it was St. Louis people, Kansas City people - a little bit of everything. We have a lot of fun when you have a smaller building and a lot of people. It was loud in there.”

Now if only the Blues would have put on a better show.

They fell behind 2-0 after one period, and trailed 5-1 at one point. Despite getting five shots on goal during a first-period power play, St. Louis finished with a meager 17 shots on goal.

“Not enough,” coach Craig Berube said. “We didn't do enough all around. It wasn't a very good game.”

With the exception of Jake Oettinger, who is slated to be Dallas’s starting goalie this season, the Stars sent a young, inexperienced lineup.

In contrast, the Blues had their top line of Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko, and their top defensive pairing of Nick Leddy-Parayko. Half of the 20-man roster in uniform Saturday is certain to be on the opening-night roster Oct. 15 against Columbus.

But sometimes young, hungry players fighting for roster spots play with more intensity and energy than established veterans just trying to fine-tune their game for the regular season.

That looked like the case Saturday. “They won more battles and checked and worked,” Berube said, of the Dallas no-names. “They played well.”

As such, the young Stars played typical Dallas hockey. There wasn’t much open ice for the Blues, and every time they seemed to have something going, a Dallas player got a stick in the way or got to the puck first.

“I think from a competitive level, more competitiveness, heavier and winning more puck battles and things like that, just playing a team game - we just didn't do it tonight,” Berube.

Oh well, the Blues had to lose sometime. Entering the night, they were 4-0 in the preseason, having outscored their opponents by a combined 17-7. Among those victories was a 4-0 triumph in Dallas on Monday. This time around, the Stars returned the favor.

Before Buchnevich scored a power play goal with 13:12 to go in the third period, about the most exciting thing that happened for the Blues was a brief chant of “MIZ-ZOU” after a Missouri field goal gave the Tigers a 19-9 lead in Columbia against top-ranked Georgia in SEC football.

Obviously, the crowd was tracking that game, an eventual 26-22 Mizzou loss.

But just 39 seconds after the Buchnevich goal trimmed the Dallas lead to 3-1, a Blues turnover led to a breakaway goal by Wyatt Johnston for a 4-1 Stars lead with 12:33 to play. And that was pretty much it for any type of Blues comeback.

“The team scores a big goal to cut it to (two), they come down and they score not long after,” Blues goalie Joel Hofer said. “For me I’d like obviously to get that save and keep the momentum for our side. A good teaching point, and something to keep working on.”

In his first game action since the preseason opener in Wichita, Kan., against Arizona, Hofer got the start and became the first Blues goalie to play a full game this preseason.

Just 11 seconds into the game, Hofer was called for delay of game for touching the puck in the trapezoid (the area right behind the net). The Blues killed off the penalty and Hofer was sharp for most of the period.

His best save came when Marian Studenic stole the puck from Matthew Highmore in the neutral zone and charged in on a breakaway. Hofer stopped Studenic’s backhand attempt on the glove side.

But the Stars outworked the Blues for most of the period and scored a pair of late goals for a 2-0 lead. Jacob Peterson scored on his own rebound from in close to make it a 1-0 game with 2:54 left in the first. Then, Mason Marchment – left alone in the near slot – scored with 1:05 left to make it 2-0.

The two-goal deficit was the largest for the Blues this preseason. (It would get worse.)

Hofer enters the regular season as the No. 1 goalie for the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ AHL affiliate, and third on the organizational depth chart behind Jordan Binnington and Thomas Greiss. Among the five Blues goalies to see action this preseason, he’s the only one who hasn’t been impressive – allowing eight goals in five periods.

But at this stage of his young career, Hofer just needs seasoning. And he figures to get plenty of it in Springfield.

“Obviously, every guy in here wants to come in and push for a job,” Hofer said. “Tonight and the other night (against Arizona) were good teaching points like I said. I’ve definitely got room for improvement.”

As do the rest of the Blues.

With 10 players either assigned to Springfield or placed on waivers Saturday, the roster is shrinking to regular-season size. With three games left in the preseason, it’s time for the Blues to hone in.

“This is it, especially now that we have a smaller group and it's easier to kind of work with everybody together,” Parayko said. “I don't know if we're going to have one group on the ice (for practice) or if we're still going to have two, but just smaller numbers makes it easier for everybody to get engaged, work in practice.”

One of the players trying to earn a roster spot, forward Anthony Angello, left with an upper-body injury after absorbing a high hit from Marchment in the first period and did not return.

Angello was checked for a concussion protocol, according to Berube.