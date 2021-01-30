After one-game benching, Dunn back in Blues lineup

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Early during the Blues’ Stanley Cup season, veteran David Perron was a surprise scratch by coach Craig Berube for one game. They had a meeting of the minds, and even with a concussion issue that January, Perron went on to have a strong season.
After benching Vince Dunn on Tuesday against Vegas, Berube is looking for a similar response, albeit under a different set of circumstances, as Dunn returns to the lineup Saturday night against Anaheim.
Puck drop comes just after 8 p.m. Central at Honda Center.
“Everybody’s different,” Berube said. “Everybody reacts different. I’m just looking for Dunn to come back and get to his game and play his game. He was pulled out for mistakes that he’s made. And he’s gotta clean ‘em up. We’re just looking for him to be direct and a little bit more intense in his game.”
Not only is Dunn back in the lineup, on the third D-pairing with Miko Nikkola, he’s also back in his familiar spot quarterbacking the team’s second power-play unit.
Dunn’s former roommate, forward Sammy Blais, also returns to the lineup in place of the injured Tyler Bozak on the third line with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman.
“He’s a physical player,” Berube said of Blais. “He really does a good job with the puck. Hangs onto it. Makes plays. I think he might help that line out, a little more puck possession in the offensive zone and just a physical presence on that line.”
KYROU ON POWER PLAY
Jordan Kyrou hasn’t gotten a ton of power play work this season, but he was on the second unit during the morning skate, so opportunity is knocking.
“He’s been fantastic this year,” Berube said. “He obviously is a high-end playmaker and shooter and things like that. So he’s deserved it. He’s earned it to get on there on get a look at him.”
DUCK HUNTING
Stingy defensively, but lacking much firepower of their own, the Anaheim Ducks (3-3-2) present a different challenge for the Blues Saturday and Sunday.
“They’re pretty tight,” Berube said. “(John) Gibson’s playing well and they’re defending hard. . .they’re a meat-and-potatoes team.”
Gibson has been excellent so far this season in goal for Anaheim, with a 1.87 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and two shutouts. But the Ducks’ stout defense goes behind the goaltending.
“They clog up the middle of the ice really well in their own end,” Berube said. “There’s not a lot of room out there. You’re gonna have to work to get it in the inside, and really get shots with some people around the net. They do a good job. They’ve been in a lot of low scoring games, so we’re gonna have to work for our goals.”
So it figures to be a different style of game than the Blues have played this season against offensively gifted teams such as Colorado, Vegas and San Jose.
“We think this game’s going to be a heavier, more of a grinding game on both ends of it,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “They’re a hard-working team, as are we. It’s not gonna be as run-and-gun — there are some teams we played recently that are kinda like that.
“It’s different, but again, the staples of our game have to be there. We gotta be sharp, be physical, doing those little things well. Making it hard no matter which D-pairing it is or which forward line it is, you have to be physical and wear these guys down because it’s a tough back-to-back.”
3-ON-2
Morning skates normally are light workouts, featuring line rushes, a skating drill or two, and some power play work. But Berube ended Saturday’s morning skate with an unusual twist: 3-on-2 work featuring each Blues forward line against two Blues defensemen (and a goalie).
“Just (with) the day off yesterday, and just wanted to get the guys _ push ‘em a little bit here this morning,” Berube said. “Get the juices flowing a little bit, and some competition.”
HERE’S SHATTENKIRK
Former Blues fan-favorite Kevin Shattenkirk has done some bouncing around since the Blues traded him to Washington in a 2017 trade deadline deal, which in part brought the Blues Zach Sanford and a first-round draft pick they later used to trade for Brayden Schenn.
Shattenkirk finished off that 2016-17 season with the Capitals, then spent two seasons with the New York Rangers, and then won a Stanley Cup last season with Tampa Bay. He now calls Anaheim home, signing a three-year, $11.7 million free-agent deal with the Ducks on Oct. 9.
In parts of seven seasons with the Blues, Shattenkirk had 258 points in 425 games, ranking fifth in career points among Blues defensemen.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Blais
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Mikkola
Goalie
Binnington
PROSPECTS WATCH
Alexei Toropchenko, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, scored the only goal for Kunlun Red Star in its 3-1 Kontinental Hockey League loss Saturday to Ak Bars Kazan. Toropchenko has seven goals and four assists in 34 games for Red Star.
Meanwhile, several Blues prospects figured in the scoring Saturday for the Utica Comets in their 7-5 exhibition game victory against the Syracuse Crunch. Without their own affiliate in the American Hockey League this year, the Blues have several prospects playing for Utica.
Among them: Sam Anas had two goals and an assist; Tyler Tucker and Nolan Stevens had one goal apiece; Mitch Reinke had two assists; and Curtis McKenzie one assist. Jon Gillies played the first 1 ½ periods, stopping 10 of 11 shots.
BLUE NOTES
Robert Bortuzzo got lots of work Saturday, skating with the full squad for the first time since going on injured reserve Jan. 17 with an apparent concussion. He then skated with the extras after practice.
Mike Hoffman is scheduled to play in his 500th NHL game tonight.
The Blues have won four of their last five matchups with Anaheim.