After one-game benching, Dunn back in Blues lineup

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Early during the Blues’ Stanley Cup season, veteran David Perron was a surprise scratch by coach Craig Berube for one game. They had a meeting of the minds, and even with a concussion issue that January, Perron went on to have a strong season.

After benching Vince Dunn on Tuesday against Vegas, Berube is looking for a similar response, albeit under a different set of circumstances, as Dunn returns to the lineup Saturday night against Anaheim.

Puck drop comes just after 8 p.m. Central at Honda Center.

“Everybody’s different,” Berube said. “Everybody reacts different. I’m just looking for Dunn to come back and get to his game and play his game. He was pulled out for mistakes that he’s made. And he’s gotta clean ‘em up. We’re just looking for him to be direct and a little bit more intense in his game.”

Not only is Dunn back in the lineup, on the third D-pairing with Miko Nikkola, he’s also back in his familiar spot quarterbacking the team’s second power-play unit.

Dunn’s former roommate, forward Sammy Blais, also returns to the lineup in place of the injured Tyler Bozak on the third line with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman.