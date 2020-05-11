AHL cancels season; Blues prospects with San Antonio had 15 games remaining

The American Hockey League announced Monday that it is canceling the remainder of its 2020-21 season. That means the San Antonio Rampage, the Blues’ AHL affiliate, has played its last games, not only of this season but in the AHL period.

That’s because the Vegas Golden Knights purchased that AHL franchise in February and is moving it to the Las Vegas area.

“We are grateful to every fan, partner, player, coach and staff member who contributed to the success of the Rampage in San Antonio,” Frank Miceli, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Operations said in a statement. “Over 18 seasons we witnessed some great hockey and, together, created a lot of wonderful memories. It breaks my heart that we can’t say thank you and goodbye to our fans in person at the AT&T Center.”

Like the NHL, the AHL suspended play indefinitely on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the NHL there is no financial incentive to resume play because the AHL doesn't have a lucrative television contract.

San Antonio thus completes a shortened second season as the Blues’ farm team. The AHL regular season lasts one week longer than the NHL regular season, so the Rampage had 15 games remaining. (The Blues had 11 games left.)