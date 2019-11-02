ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Arriving at their hotel after 1 a.m. following Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory in St. Louis over Columbus, the Blues did not hold a morning skate today.
Which means their lineup in tonight’s 7 p.m. game against the Minnesota Wild is more projection than usual, particularly on defense where coach Craig Berube and staff have been switching pairs _ both game-to-game and in-game _ at a dizzying pace.
But in goal, the expectation is that Jake Allen will make just his third start of the season as the Blues play the back end of a back-to-back. Allen was scheduled to start last Sunday in Detroit, also the second game of a back-to-back sequence, but was sidelined with a virus.
So this should be his first start since Oct. 19 against Montreal, a 5-2 Blues defeat at Enterprise Center. (The fifth Montreal goal was an empty-netter.) Allen’s only other start this season came Oct. 10 in Ottawa, a 6-4 Blues victory.
At the moment, Allen’s numbers aren’t pretty: a 4.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .849 in two games.
But he’s had pretty good success against the Wild over his career with a 7-4-2 record, a 2.58 GAA and .908 save %. Allen enters the game tied for second with Curtis Joseph on the Blues’ career win list, trailing only Mike Liut (151) _ who is now a sports agent and represents Jordan Binnington.
WE MEET AGAIN
Saturday’s contest marks the second time the Blues and Wild have met in four days. The Central Division rivals play four times this season, but don’t meet against until Feb. 23 in Minnesota.
On Wednesday in St. Louis, the Blues won 2-1 in a tightly contested matchup. Despite their overall woes _ a 4-9 record _ the Wild have won three in a row at home, their longest winning streak in a year. Although struggling offensively overall, they scored 12 goals total in those three games. The Wild are 0-7 against Central Division teams this season.
“It’s gonna be a tight game, it’s gonna be a physical game I feel like,” Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist said. “We need to stick to our game plan and play our game and do what we do best. And for our line, it’s gonna be to keep getting the puck in deep and getting it back.”
BLUES PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Allen
WILD PROJECTED LINEUP
(Per @sarah_mclellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune)
Forwards
Zucker-Staal-Zuccarello
Parise-Koivu-Fiala
Foligno-Eriksson Ek-Greenway
Donato-Kunin-Hartman
Defensemen
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Seeler-Hunt
Goalie
Dubnyk