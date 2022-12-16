Another standout game from Binnington as the Blues make another miracle comeback

EDMONTON, ALBERTA • In a game that started weird, with the Blues being given a two-minute penalty for not having the right players on the ice to start the game, and ended weirder, with a career-first shorthanded goal by Vladimir Tarasenko to tie the game with 19 seconds left in regulation and an apparent game-winning overtime goal by Edmonton wiped out on a replay offsides review from Toronto, Jordan Binnington may have made the biggest mark.

Sure, Tarasenko had the late dramatics and Jordan Kyrou had a hand in all three goals as well as the winning shootout goal, but it was Binnington who again and again made the saves that made those plays meaningful. That the Blues managed to get even a point out of the latest installment of Don’t-Touch-That-Dial hockey was one thing, and to get two was nothing sort of astounding. Binnington made 24 saves, plus three more in the shootout, as the Blues got a 4-3 shootout win on Thursday that had not long before seemed totally out of the question.

“Unbelievable,” said Kyrou.

It was just a week before that Blues coach Craig Berube had given Binnington a game off, going with Thomas Greiss in consecutive games for the first time this season, amid some struggles for the goaltender, which included getting pulled in a game at Pittsburgh (and Berube getting exasperated with Binnington’s on-ice antics) and then giving up six goals on 24 shots to the New York Rangers.

Since then, while he gave up three goals against Colorado, he was nine seconds away from getting a 2-1 win before the Avs got a sixth-attacker goal, then, playing the next day, he shut out Nashville in a 1-0 win that needed overtime. On Thursday, it was the shots he stopped in the third period, all with the Blues trailing, which enabled Tarasenko’s late-game dramatics.

The short break may have been just what he needed.

“Maybe a little bit, clear the mind and refocusing,” he said. “Yeah, maybe, but yeah, it’s just every day, ‘focus on the days and the months go by’ is the saying, so it’s kind of what I’m moving with now.

“The mindset is give your team a chance to win right to the end and compete and you never know. Nowadays, you can be up by two or three goals and the team comes back so you always got to be on it and it was a big character win. Guys stepped up and really had a good attack and came out ahead.”

“I don’t know. It’s just something we did,” said Berube, “Listen, he’s dialed in and he’s playing really well, so that’s it. … He comes up big. He was really good, hung in there too, made some real big saves for us when we needed it.”

With the Blues trailing 3-2, Binnington made three saves in the span of two seconds, first a pad save on a shot in front of the net by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, then a glove save on Kailer Yamamoto with the rebound and then, while on his back, another save on a shot by Nugent-Hopkins that went off the post and then Binnington’s glove.

“If that goes in … it’s probably game over,” Kyrou said.

“That’s what we expect from him, big saves at big times,” said Robert Thomas, whose goal 49 seconds after Edmonton had scored to make it 3-1 started the turnaround. The line of Thomas, Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev were in the middle of just about everything it seemed.

“Huge goal,” Berube said. “That line was really good tonight. They possessed the puck and did a great job of attacking all night.”

“We’re all skating well, moving the puck well and played the right way, so it was good stuff from us,” Thomas said.

Twice it looked like it was over for the Blues. With 62 seconds left and the Blues having pulled Binnington for a sixth attacker, Pavel Buchnevich was called for tripping. While his play did avert what could very well have been the game clincher for Edmonton, it looked like it just delayed the inevitable as it gave Edmonton a power play and meant that it would be hard for the Blues to pull Binnington again and even if they did, they would only be at even strength. But the Blues got the puck, got control, and when defenseman Darnell Nurse made a far too casual pass from behind his net, Tarasenko stole it. His shot was wide, but Kyrou came in and took the puck from Connor McDavid behind the net and passed the puck to Tarasenko in the slot for a one-timer and a tying goal with 19 seconds left. It’s just the 13th time a team has tied a game-tying goal shorthanded in the final 20 seconds, with the Blues having done it three times, including the most recent before Thursday on Nov. 3, 2021 (by Torey Krug).

It looked as though the Blues had lost in overtime on a goal by Leon Draisaitl, but after the goal and the celebration (and some dejection from the Blues), the NHL situation room in Toronto said hold everything and on review, McDavid was judged to be offsides after Ryan O’Reilly got a stick on the puck to throw off his zone entry and the game was on again.

“I was happy to go over and (see) the boys were coming back on the ice,” Binnington said. “That’s a big play. (It) gave us another chance to get back at it and it’s great to come up with two points. Important two points.”

It was two points that put the Blues three points out of the second wild-card spot, despite all the ups and downs and twists and turns their season has had. The Blues won despite taking three bench minors, one for having the wrong starting players on the ice and two too-many-men penalties, their first two of the season.

“We botched the lineup card,” said Berube, who didn’t want to go into any further detail on the matter, “but the guys battled back. Proud of them. They stuck with it, played a hard game, played a solid game. We took too many penalties, obviously with the one at the start and the too many men.”

“Character comes to mind,” Binnington said of the win, “and just overcoming some self-inflicted adversity and it happens and you’ve got to rise up. I think coming through at the end of it like that in the third period to tie it up was massive. You could feel the excitement from the boys on the bench and it’s good. It’s one of those wins I think that we’ll remember moving forward.”

