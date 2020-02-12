Armstrong says Bouwmeester still undergoing tests but doing 'very well'

Armstrong said he and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, NHL executive vice president Colin Campbell, and Anaheim general manager Bob Murray moved quickly to postpone Tuesday’s game after Bouwmeester collapsed.

Armstrong said Wednesday that the game will be made up at some point in the future. He also reiterated that the Blues will play the Vegas Golden Knights game scheduled for Thursday.

Following Thursday’s morning skate and following the Vegas game, the Blues plan to make only the captain and alternate captains available to the media. (Plus, of course, Berube.) Armstrong said the Blues are asking media to quiz the players only on hockey matters in an effort to move past Tuesday’s incident.

“In an attempt to gain some form of normalcy in this hectic situation we appreciate and thank you for your cooperation in advance,” Armstrong said.

Pietrangelo said Wednesday he visited Bouwmeester at the hospital Wednesday and said Bouwmeester then Face-Timed with his teammates.

Prior to Wednesday’s press conference, there was a team meeting for the players, coaches, equipment staff and training staff, along with the fathers and friends accompanying the team on the Blues’ annual Dads’ Trip.