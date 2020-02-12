Armstrong says Bouwmeester still undergoing tests but doing 'very well'

LAS VEGAS — Veteran Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is doing “very well” following a cardiac episode Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.
“Jay is currently undergoing a battery of testing to determine the how and why of what happened last night and things are looking very positive,” Armstrong told reporters during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria hotel Wednesday afternoon.
Armstrong thanked Blues athletic trainer Ray Barile and his staff, as well as the Ducks’ medical staff, trainers and physicians for their quick response after Bouwmeester collapsed while sitting on the Blues’ bench shortly after completing a shift in the first period at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
“Jay became unresponsive and the medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive him. Jay regained consciousness immediately,” Armstrong said. “There is never a good time for something like this to take place but there could not have been a better location than the Honda Center. Thanks to everyone at the Honda Center and the Ducks’ organization for their life-saving efforts.”
With most of the Blues players sitting in the front rows of a meeting room at the Waldorf, Armstrong was flanked at the podium by coach Craig Berube, captain Alex Pietrangelo and alternate captains Alexander Steen and Ryan O’Reilly at the press conference.
Armstrong said he and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, NHL executive vice president Colin Campbell, and Anaheim general manager Bob Murray moved quickly to postpone Tuesday’s game after Bouwmeester collapsed.
Armstrong said Wednesday that the game will be made up at some point in the future. He also reiterated that the Blues will play the Vegas Golden Knights game scheduled for Thursday.
Following Thursday’s morning skate and following the Vegas game, the Blues plan to make only the captain and alternate captains available to the media. (Plus, of course, Berube.) Armstrong said the Blues are asking media to quiz the players only on hockey matters in an effort to move past Tuesday’s incident.
“In an attempt to gain some form of normalcy in this hectic situation we appreciate and thank you for your cooperation in advance,” Armstrong said.
Pietrangelo said Wednesday he visited Bouwmeester at the hospital Wednesday and said Bouwmeester then Face-Timed with his teammates.
Prior to Wednesday’s press conference, there was a team meeting for the players, coaches, equipment staff and training staff, along with the fathers and friends accompanying the team on the Blues’ annual Dads’ Trip.
A counselor also has been made available to the team and was introduced at the meeting.
Armstrong closed his prepared remarks with a message for Jay, wife Devon, and their three daughters.
“The Blues organization and the entire hockey world are with you and looking forward to a speedy recovery,” he said.