I couldn’t find any current Blues players on Cameo, though you can request a message from ex-Blue, now Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk ($95). Blues all-timers Chris Pronger, Brett Hull and Bernie Federko are available, however.

Unsurprisingly, given his long broadcasting career, Federko ($75) is a polished professional with a gentle sense of humor. “Been there, done that,” he tells a birthday-message recipient on the mend from broken ribs.

If you are hoping for Brett Hull ($250) in his full “We Went Blues” glory, he is enthusiastic in the videos I saw, but not that enthusiastic. Pronger ($99) is easygoing, even charming — he recorded one message in a bar — often funny, occasionally profane.

You can also land a “Holy jumpin’!” from Blues broadcaster Darren Pang ($40) or a message in the Enterprise Center boom of Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun ($25).