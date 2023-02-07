If you believe the projections, the Blues are now about twice as likely to land Connor Bedard as they are to qualify for the Western Conference playoffs.

No, really.

Thanks to a five-game losing streak entering the All-Star break and a 23-25-3 overall record, the Blues have slid from the postseason conversation to the lottery one. Advanced statistics site MoneyPuck gives the Blues a 2.5% chance of making the playoffs, and a 4.9% one of winning the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft lottery.

It’s a strange position for the franchise, which has only missed the playoffs once in the last decade, to suddenly care about the results of the draft lottery.

Even in 2018 (the last time the Blues missed the playoffs), they were only marginally interested in the result of the lottery. As a result of the Brayden Schenn trade from Philadelphia, the Blues’ first-round pick was protected if it was in the top 10. The Blues were the No. 14 pick, and sent it to the Flyers.

In 2011, the Blues missed the playoffs but didn’t have a first-round pick because it was traded to Colorado in the Kevin Shattenkirk deal. As a result, 2010 is the last time the Blues were full-on lottery participants, as they appear to be this year.

So it’s been some time since St. Louis has needed to understand the NHL’s draft lottery rules. Things have changed multiple times since then, most recently with updated rules announced in 2021.

-- Until 2015, only the top pick was determined by lottery. From 2016-20, the top three picks were lottery-decided. Now, only the top two picks are driven by the lottery.

The change from three to two helped the worst teams in the league by not allowing them to drop more than two places from where they finished in the final standings. In the five years with three lottery selections, the worst team in the league selected in the top three just twice.

-- Teams can now only move up 10 spots from their final standings position, meaning only the 11 worst teams in the league have a chance at the No. 1 overall pick. Previously, any team that missed the playoffs had a chance, albeit small, to jump all the way to No. 1.

-- Teams can only move up in the draft order via lottery twice in a five-year period, a change instituted after some franchises became common winners at the lottery. Edmonton drafted first three times in six years despite being the worst team in the league only once. New Jersey jumped to first twice in a three-year period.

This rule was instituted in 2022, meaning a team cannot move up via lottery more than twice through 2026.

-- Here are the odds of winning the lottery, after the NHL adjusted for having 32 teams in the league now.

Worst record 18.5% 2nd 13.5% 3rd 11.5% 4th 9.5% 5th 8.5% 6th 7.5% 7th 6.5% 8th 6.0% 9th 5.0% 10th 3.5% 11th 3.0% 12th 2.5% 13th 2.0% 14th 1.5% 15th 0.5% 16th 0.5%

Currently, St. Louis is the eighth-worst team in the league by points percentage.

So how does this affect the Blues?

For one, there will be a date to add to the calendar when the 2023 draft lottery is announced.

Typically, it is held during the first round of the playoffs, but the NHL has not announced this year’s date. Last year, it was held on the same night as Game 5 of the Blues-Wild first-round series. In 2021, it was held just as the second round began. Four years ago, it was held on the night before the playoffs started.

Two, you can dream – even fleetingly – about Bedard.

Bedard is hailed as a generational talent, an exceptional right-handed center who has had the eyes of the hockey world on him for years. He’s the unanimous No. 1 pick by every available scouting service, including TSN and NHL Central Scouting. As a 17-year-old at the World Junior Championship where most players are 19 years old, Bedard was the best one.

This season, he leads all of Canadian major junior hockey with 91 points for the Regina Pats of the WHL. He leads the WHL, OHL and QMJHL with 45 goals. In just seven games at the World Juniors, he recorded 23 points, which was nine more than the next-highest player. After he did not have a point in the first game of the WHL season, he had a 35-game point streak that ran from late September until it ended on Friday.

Bedard skates well. He shoots well. He creates for his teammates well. He is the prize that Chicago and Columbus and Arizona have positioned their franchises around, and suddenly the Blues have a (very) outside shot at landing him.

Even aside from the possibility of drafting Bedard, the Blues could be positioned to draft in the top 10 for the first time since they took Alex Pietrangelo at No. 4 in 2008. The 2023 draft has been hailed as one of the deepest in recent memory, and the Blues could be prolific in both quality (selecting high) and quantity (potentially acquiring picks at the trade deadline) of picks this summer.

While the Blues have done a good job of identifying talent late in the first round (Tage Thompson at No. 26, Robert Thomas at No. 20, and even Jimmy Snuggerud at No. 23), this draft could allow them to reach into a different level of talent at the top of the draft.

The draft is June 28-29 in Nashville.