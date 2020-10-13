As he moves on to Vegas, Petro salutes St. Louis and its fans

“They play the way that I think the game should be played,” Pietrangelo said. “You want to go somewhere where you feel comfortable and that you can help.”

Before making his decision, Pietrangelo said he got a scouting report on Vegas from former Blues teammate, and now former Golden Knight Paul Stastny.

“We felt like he said all the right things,” Pietrangelo said. “He spoke extremely highly of the organization and the way the players are treated, the way the families are treated, and more importantly the way the wives are treated. It certainly helped us make a decision knowing that everyone’s taken care of.”

Pietrangelo said there was interest from several other teams at the start of free agency, but Las Vegas represented his only free-agent visit.

“Obviously, the goal all along was always to get something done in St. Louis but as Friday came and Vegas called we thought we’d entertain the idea,” he said.

A report Tuesday morning out of St. Louis said Pietrangelo wanted a new challenge, and that the idea of playing and living somewhere else was intriguing to him. Later, on the Zoom call with reporters _ most of whom were from the Las Vegas area _ Pietrangelo indicated that the report was an exaggeration, at least to a degree.