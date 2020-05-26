As NHL officially unveils return-to-play format, St. Louis no longer under consideration as hub city

There are still tons of details to be decided, but if the NHL returns to play, the format is now set:

• Twenty-four teams will qualify for the postseason, 12 teams per conference. The top 12 teams from the Eastern Conference, ranked by regular-season points percentage, will be assigned to one of the hub cities. And the top 12 teams from the West, again ranked by regular-season points percentage, will be assigned to a second hub city.

• Seeds Nos. 5-12 in each conference will take part in a play-in round, with the winners advancing and the losers going home. The top four seeds in each conference will take part in a round-robin — where each team plays the other three — to determine play-in seeding. Under this scenario, the Blues could end up as the No. 4 seed once the Round of 16 begins.

Bettman said it has been decided that the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-seven series. The series length of the play-in round and first round is yet to be determined.

Also yet to be determined is whether the playoffs will be bracketed or reseeded after each round.

Bettman also said the draft lottery will be in two phases to determine which teams get the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 overall picks in this year’s draft. Phase 1 of the draft lottery is scheduled for June 26 according to multiple reports. The second phase, if needed, would come between the play-in round and the first round.

