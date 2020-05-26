As NHL officially unveils return-to-play format, St. Louis no longer under consideration as hub city

In unveiling what is now the NHL’s official plan for resuming play this season, commissioner Gary Bettman said 10 cities are under consideration to be among two hub cities for the league’s 24-team postseason.
St. Louis is not among the 10. The 10 potential hub cities are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.
While outlining the return-to-play format, Bettman confirmed most of the particulars of the 24-team plan approved by the NHLPA late Friday but added a few additional details.
He declared the NHL regular season officially over for the 2019-20 season. The Blues finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, although that seeding could change depending on how St. Louis fares in the round-robin competition against the other top three seeds in the West: Colorado, Vegas and Dallas.
Bettman also provided the beginning of a timeline for return to play.
Phase 2, or the start of small-group workouts, will start in early June.
Phase 3, or the start of training camp, will start no earlier than July 1.
As for Phase 4, the start of the postseason, that remains to be determined pending in part on developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
There are still tons of details to be decided, but if the NHL returns to play, the format is now set:
• Twenty-four teams will qualify for the postseason, 12 teams per conference. The top 12 teams from the Eastern Conference, ranked by regular-season points percentage, will be assigned to one of the hub cities. And the top 12 teams from the West, again ranked by regular-season points percentage, will be assigned to a second hub city.
• Seeds Nos. 5-12 in each conference will take part in a play-in round, with the winners advancing and the losers going home. The top four seeds in each conference will take part in a round-robin — where each team plays the other three — to determine play-in seeding. Under this scenario, the Blues could end up as the No. 4 seed once the Round of 16 begins.
Bettman said it has been decided that the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final will be best-of-seven series. The series length of the play-in round and first round is yet to be determined.
Also yet to be determined is whether the playoffs will be bracketed or reseeded after each round.
Bettman also said the draft lottery will be in two phases to determine which teams get the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 overall picks in this year’s draft. Phase 1 of the draft lottery is scheduled for June 26 according to multiple reports. The second phase, if needed, would come between the play-in round and the first round.
