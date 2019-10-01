In the wake of the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship, center Ryan O’Reilly called it icing on the cake. With emphasis on the “ice.”
The Blues received their championship rings at a team dinner Monday night at the Missouri History Museum. None of the Blues had seen the rings or even seen the ring design prior to Monday. They were not disappointed when they saw the finished product.
“Obviously, we were all blown away,” O’Reilly said. “Very impressed with the detail and the work.”
David Perron sent pictures of his ring to his parents.
“Diamonds and all the stuff, so that was cool,” Perron said. “To have Laila’s name on there. To have ‘Play Gloria. ... All the four rounds with who we played (in the playoffs) and obviously our name on the outside. The Cup in the front. Just many reasons to like it a lot.”
Among the many other details, there are 16 blue custom-cut sapphires for each of the team’s 16 postseason victories en route to the Cup, as well as 75 diamonds signifying the team’s 75 playoff goals scored.
“The rings are awesome,” coach Craig Berube said. “The ownership group and management — you know, the organization — they all did a great job of putting that together. ... It was awesome. Couldn’t ask for anything better.”
As is the case with championship rings these days in professional sports — they are massive. It’s not the kind of ring you slip on for a run to the gas station.
“I don’t think it’s an everyday kind of ring,” O’Reilly said. “I don’t think we’ll be wearing it a lot. It’s like it was a trophy in itself.”
When he woke up this morning, captain Alex Pietrangelo showed it to his triplets, who are now 14 months old.
“It’s about the size of their hand,” Pietrangelo said.
KYROU UPDATE
For the second day in a row, forward Jordan Kyrou practiced with the Blues at Centene Community Ice Center, and took part in team drills. He was evaluated Monday, more specifically underwent testing to gauge his leg strength.
“It was kind of like a jumping test, just to see my power compared on each (leg),” said Kyrou, who’s in the final stages of his rehab/recovery from kneecap surgery last spring. That’s like the main focus for me, just getting my strength back and my power back.”
For now, Kyrou remains on the non-roster/injury list.
TUESDAY’S LINES
The Blues’ lines and defensive pairings were unchanged during Tuesday’s practice at Centene:
FORWARDS
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Fabbri-Bozak-Thomas
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Steen
DEFENSEMEN
Pietrangelo-Faulk
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Bouwmeester took a puck to the lip early in Tuesday’s practice, but took a couple of stitches and returned to practice.