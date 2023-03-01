Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporters Jim Thomas and Matthew DeFranks joined columnist Jeff Gordon to review how the Blues fared amid all the wheeling and dealing around the league.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Matthew DeFranks
Matthew DeFranks is a Blues beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Thomas
Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.