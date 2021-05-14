Attendance boosted to 9,000 at Enterprise for Blues playoff games

Just in time for the playoffs, the Blues will get a boost in fans at Enterprise Center.

Attendance is being increased to 9,000 – or basically 50 percent of capacity in the building, starting with next Friday’s postseason game with the Colorado Avalanche - an 8:30 p.m. contest.

The Blues started with 300 spectators in the building at the start of the season, in the form of free tickets for first responders and health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as family members of Blues players.

Attendance was gradually increased to 1,400, then 2,000, and then 4,100 over the course of the regular-season home schedule.

It was originally confirmed earlier this week that attendance would be pushed to 5,000 for the postseason, but the Blues announced Friday that the City of St. Louis Department of Health had approved a plan to bump attendance to 9,000.

Capacity at Enterprise last season was 18,096.