Avalanche, who play Blues tonight, cancel morning skate due to positive test

(At least in terms of the COVID-related scheduling issues.)

“You just gotta prepare every day like you are playing, and I’m pretty sure everyone hopes that they are playing every single game when they’re scheduled,” Bozak said. “But obviously things out of our control happen.

“We were prepared for that coming into the season and have had games – I think most teams have had games – that have had to be rescheduled. So it’s just one of those things. You just gotta go with it and move forward.”

Besides the positive test and canceled skate, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said in a radio interview that Colorado players are experiencing fatigue after receiving vaccines this week, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

On that front, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch that the Blues’ entire 50-person travel party has either been vaccinated or offered the vaccine.

“It’s obviously up to the person, or whoever it may be, if they want to get (the vaccine) or not,” Bozak said. “But yeah, I think each person has a different opinion on what they want to do in a situation like that, which is completely fine.

“Just to have that opportunity to be able to have that decision is good.”

Beyond that, the fact that many or most Blues have been vaccinated should provide protection from potential exposure to the virus from either Colorado or other teams.

