Avs beat Blues on buzzer-beater 2-1

EDMONTON, Alberta _ Colorado dominated the first period outshooting the Blues 16-4, but it was the St. Louis that left the first period with a 1-0 lead in their round-robin opener at Rogers Place.

And even though both teams had two power plays in the second period, there was no scoring. So the Blues took a 1-0 lead into the third period in their first postseason game of 2019-20.

But on a power play with the final seconds winding down in the third period, Nazem Kadri's shot as time expired gave the Avalanche a 2-1 win over the Blues. The officiating crew looked at the review for several minutes, finally deeming it good with one-tenth _ that's right, one-tenth of a second left.

But after Colton Parayko fanned on a shot attempt at one end, Colorado burst out of their zone with an odd-man rush. Ryan Graves finished off a 3-on-2 break with a goal 5 1/2 minutes into the third period to tie the game at 1-1.

St. Louis didn’t get a shot on goal until more than 10 minutes had gone by at the outset and they were outshot 15-2 when Gabriel Landeskog was sent off for interfering with Vince Dunn _ a surprise starter on defense for the Blues _ with 3:33 left in the period.