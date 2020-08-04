Baby on the way: Barbashev heads back to St. Louis

EDMONTON, Alberta _ Forward Ivan Barbashev has left Edmonton, returning to St. Louis to be with his wife for the birth of their first baby.

So Barbashev, who played in the Blues’ round-robin opener Sunday against Colorado as well as the exhibition game last Wednesday against Chicago, will miss the team’s round-robin contest Thursday against Vegas, as well as Sunday’s round-robin finale against Dallas.

As part of Phase 4 protocol, Barbashev must pass four COVID-19 tests over four days once he returns to the Edmonton bubble. He could be ready for the start of the team’s Round of 16 series, against an opponent to be determined, sometime next week.

During training camp in St. Louis, Mackenzie MacEachern took Barbahsev’s spot in practice on the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen to prepare for this eventuality. MacEachern played in the exhibition game against the Blackhawks but not against Colorado.

“We felt it was important for Ivan to be with us for the first two games of the restart and were prepared for him leaving to go back to St. Louis to be with Ksenia (his wife),” general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. “We wish them both the best and look forward to seeing Ivan back in Edmonton during the first round of the playoffs.”