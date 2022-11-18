Backup goalie Thomas Greiss survives Washington's 51-shot onslaught for first Blues win

Thomas Greiss probably wishes he got paid by the shot.

“That would be nice,” a smiling but tired-looking Greiss said after facing 51 shots Thursday from the Washington Capitals.

And that’s not including the six shootout attempts he faced in the Blues’ riveting — and desperate — 5-4 shootout win at Enterprise Center.

In four starts this season, Greiss has faced 169 shots on goal. That’s more than 42 per game. The 51 shots faced Thursday was just one off his career high of 52, set in 2018 against Montreal while playing for the New York Islanders.

After facing so many shots, does the 36-year-old feel sore the next day?

“Depends,” he said. “Luckily (Friday) is day off, so I’ll be fine. I ride the bike a little bit, stretch. Have a good meal.”

What kind of meal?

“Whatever’s in the room back there,” he said, standing at his stall in the home locker room. “I’m not picky; I try to eat healthy.”

He certainly worked up an appetite Thursday. The Blues jumped to a 3-0 first period lead over the Capitals and then basically stopped skating, stopped passing, stopped playing defense. They were playing their fourth game in six days – and the second game of a back-to-back. But still.

Washington rallied to tie the game 4-4 and temporarily took a 5-4 lead before Nic Dowd’s apparent goal was disallowed for using a stick above the crossbar to bat in the puck with 2:23 left in regulation.

So the game went into overtime and then six rounds of a shootout before Pavel Buchnevich’s score ended the game in the Blues’ favor.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on Washington’s first shootout attempt, following a miss by the Blues’ Jordan Kyrou. So the Blues were teetering, on the brink of having their win streak snapped at four.

But Greiss proceeded to deny Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, Anthony Mantha, Dylan Strome and Conor Sheary in succession to earn his first victory as a member of the Blues.

“Get the monkey off the back,” Greiss said. “It’s great to win at home. It was fun.”

Talk about doing it the hard way. In regulation and the shootout, the Capitals had a combined 86 overall attempts — meaning shots on goal, missed shots and shots that were blocked by the St. Louis defense. That’s what’s called an onslaught.

“Good to get the three-goal lead, for sure,” coach Craig Berube said. “For me, it boils down to checking and puck battles. We got hemmed in our end too much and gave up too many shots.”

The Blues, meanwhile, had only 24 shots on goal and 45 overall shot attempts. After the first period, the Blues were outshot 40-12 in the second and third periods combined. (Although they did regroup somewhat during the three-on-three overtime, outshooting the Caps 5-2.)

But overall, this falls squarely into the category of a goalie win, a stolen two points — whatever you want to call it. Even with four goals allowed, Greiss was very good Thursday.

“Fantastic,” Buchnevich said. “We should play better in front of him. He actually played (good) before in three games — hell of a games. I watch in press box (injured) and we lose. He's a hell of a goalie. We have to help him much better than we did today.”

Keep in mind, Greiss doesn’t get a lot of reps, playing less than once a week so far because Jordan Binnington has been getting the bulk of the work.

“It’s no secret, a guy like that, he’s been around forever,” said Brayden Schenn, who scored the Blues’ first goal. “He’s a true pro. He works extremely hard off the ice, on the ice, staying prepared. The preparation’s huge when you’re in a position like that.”

Speaking of Binnington, he and Greiss were talking in the locker room when the media came in for the postgame interviews.

“Just talking about the glove save,” Greiss said. “He had a great one last game and I was able to make one today. ... It’s better than ‘bad goal’ talks.”

Greiss’ stellar glove save came on a shot by Carlson — who scored twice in regulation — with 16:29 left in the second period. Ovechkin and Sheary scored the other goals in regulation for Washington, now 7-9-3.

Besides the Schenn score, Buchnevich, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. O’Reilly also kept the Blues afloat with a shootout goal in the third round.

But it was the Buchnevich shootout score that put the Blues over the top in Round 6.

“He's not a guy who normally likes to take them,” Berube said. “But I told him this year that we need him to do it. We practiced a few times, and he's good. He does a good job and had a big goal tonight obviously.”

For his career, Buchnevich had taken only four shootout attempts before Thursday — and missed them all. Against former Blue Charlie Lindgren — aka “Chucky Sideburns” — who was in goal for Washington, Buchnevich skated in slowly through the right circle, hesitated for a split second and then whipped a quick wrist shot in for the game-winner.

“I do that move in practice a lot,” Buchnevich said. “I see the goalie, he's a righty, and it works there. Davey (Alexander) actually say you go glove and I shoot it there.”

(Alexander is the Blues’ goalie coach.)

And just like that, the Blues were winners for the fifth game in a row. They are the first team in NHL history to win five straight after losing eight games or more in succession. At 8-8-0, the Blues have moved up to fifth in the Central Division as they continue digging out of the hole created by that franchise-record losing streak.

“Everybody in the locker room just say keep going, like positive emotion every day,” Buchnevich said. “Even coming to the practice, everybody smiling and all that stuff. ... But when you're losing like eight in a row, everybody's sad, nobody's smiling. It's kind of tough.”

There are more smiles going around lately, that’s for sure.