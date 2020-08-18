Barbashev clears COVID-19 protocol; is eligible to play in Game 5

EDMONTON, Alberta — New father Ivan Barbashev has cleared the quarantine protocol in the Edmonton bubble and was scheduled to practice with the team Tuesday.

And he’s apparently in better condition than you might think for someone who was away from the team for a couple of weeks. Although he’s eligible to play in Game 5 Wednesday against Vancouver, it’s unclear at this point whether he’ll be in the lineup.

“He’s cleared,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’s been skating back home; he’s been getting some good conditioning there. So we’ll see. He’s gonna go on the ice today. We’ll see what he looks like and we’ll go from there.”

Barbashev played in the Blues’ July 29 exhibition game against Chicago here as well as the Aug. 2 round-robin opener against Colorado before heading back to St. Louis for the Aug. 10 birth of son Daniil. Once he returned to the Edmonton bubble, he had to record four consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 over four consecutive days before being cleared to play.

Barbashev is a mainstay on the fourth line, one of the team’s more physical players, and is a core player on the penalty kill unit.

Like most coaches, Berube normally is hesitant to make lineup changes when his team is winning, so more than Barbashev’s fitness level may factor into the decision on playing him in Game 5.

