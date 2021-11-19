Berube does some barking at practice

In any event, Schenn’s return is drawing closer, and when that happens Berube will have some tough decisions on where to slot Schenn in the lineup and who comes out of it.

“I think it's good that we have depth,” Berube said. “We've got a lot of guys that can play big roles for us. I think you need that in an 82-game season and they are tough decisions sometimes, but that's part of my job and you've got to go with what's best for the team.”

Kostin chat

While the rest of the team was trickling out onto the ice and getting loose, Berube spent a decent amount of time talking to Klim Kostin along the boards. Kostin has spent most of the season playing on the fourth line, which at times has resulted in very limited ice time.

But Berube wants him to make the most of those opportunities.

“It's about managing things and making sure that you do the right things every shift with the puck -- putting it in deep and going to work, creating energy for the team,” Berube said.

“I was talking to him about puck protection in the offensive zone, being strong on it, keeping pucks and hanging onto it because he's a big guy and he can do that.