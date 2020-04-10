Berube in the early days: Tales of Tocchet, being a "fat bleep!" and (yes) Alabama

On more than one occasion, Blues coach Craig Berube has talked about the many influences he’s had over his long hockey career. He’s taken things from numerous coaches along the way and used them to shape the coach he is today.
“I played for a number of coaches over the years,” Berube said Friday. “I’m not sure there’s just one that I look at, (that) I’m influenced by. I think you take a little bit from a lot of the coaches that you played for and you learn what they did in certain areas, and you remember all that stuff. I do anyhow.”
All well and good. But if you had to pick Berube’s best friend in the business, someone who also influenced Berube, well, if current Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet isn’t at the top of the list _ he’s certainly on the short list.
When Berube arrived in the NHL during the 1986-87 season as a rookie forward in Philadelphia, Tocchet already had established himself with the Flyers.
“ ‘Toc’ really took me under his wing, and he knows that,” Berube said. “When I ended up playing there, getting called up and staying there, I moved in with him. He really looked after me. It was great for me to have a guy like that to live with and to learn from. So I was lucky to have Toc there and different guys that I really learned from to become a good pro.”
As the years went by in Philly, Tocchet and Berube were known as the guys constantly staying after practice, also running drills for their teammates. (Which sounds a lot like current Blue Ryan O’Reilly.)
Although they are now Western Conference coaching rivals, their relationship remains strong and it’s not unusual for them to pick each other’s brains on coaching matters. In fact, Berube said Friday that he will hold a Zoom videoconference with his Blues coaching staff next week, and got the idea from Tocchet.
The NHL has done some innovative things with social media during the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a videoconference Wednesday involving the entire Blues roster. But Friday’s videoconference involving Berube, Tocchet, and Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour may have been the most entertaining.
(John Dellapina of the NHL’s communications department served as moderator.)
As players, all three coaches once were teammates for the Philadelphia Flyers, with Berube and Tocchet also overlapping briefly with the Washington Capitals. All are definitely old-school in approach, with an edge to their personalities. And all three played in more than 1,000 regular-season games during their playing careers.
One striking difference: Brind’Amour and Tocchet both scored more than 400 NHL goals; Berube had 61.
During the 40-minute videoconference, the coaches talked about their approach to the coronavirus “pause,” how they got into coaching, coaching influences, and all sorts of stories about Philadelphia and the Flyers.
In that last category, some of the best stories involved Berube. At the top of the list was Berube’s first development camp with the Flyers in 1986 after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League.
“I tell you what, I got a rude awakening,” Berube said.
Pat Croce, then the Flyers’ strength and conditioning coach, did much of the “awakening.”
“He’d come up to me every day: ‘You’ll never play for the Flyers you fat bleep, bleep!’ “ Berube recalled. “And just get all over me every day. I went home; I never trained so hard. I came back to camp, I weighed 190 pounds. I was ready to roll.”
Boy, was he.
“My first scrimmage, I had three fights in about the first 10 minutes,” Berube said.
To which a laughing Tocchet replied on the videoconference: “Shocker.”
(Berube was involved in 241 fights as an NHL player.)
And suffice it to say, Berube wasn’t a household name when he arrived in Philadelphia. A member of the Philly media looked at the Flyers’ roster, saw Berube’s hometown listed as Calahoo, Ala., and asked: “How did you get to the NHL from Alabama?”
To which, Berube, who is from Calahoo, Alberta, replied: “I thought you Philly guys knew what was going on?”
Near the end of his playing career, Berube had a second go-round with the Flyers _ as did Tocchet _ which included a memorable playoff run during the 1999-2000 season. By then, Berube had become a strong locker room figure. But, as always, not much of a scorer.
But somehow Berube scored the game-winning goal late in Game 4 of the 2000 Eastern Conference finals against the New Jersey Devils. Then teammate and current NBCSN analyst Keith Jones couldn’t believe it _ on more than one level.
“Toc’s on the bench and he’s jumping up and down all happy for me,” Berube recalled. “And Jonesy’s beside him and he’s like: ‘What is he even doing on the ice?’ “
In the interest of full disclosure, Berube said he never actually shot the puck.
“I was standing around the net and it went off my stick,” he said.
It was the third and final postseason goal for Berube in 89 playoff games.
The experiences gathered in playing 17 NHL seasons made Berube want to get into coaching.
“I really wanted to stay in the game,” he said. “For me, just being in that locker room was that most important thing to me. Being a coach is the best way to stay in that locker room, be around the guys and just being involved in that sort of situation.
“So that was something that I didn’t want to go away. I wanted to continue to do that. To be a coach, you’re there every day in the battle with the guys and your coaching staff. That for me is the best part of the game. I didn’t want to lose that.”
