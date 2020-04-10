Berube in the early days: Tales of Tocchet, being a "fat bleep!" and (yes) Alabama

On more than one occasion, Blues coach Craig Berube has talked about the many influences he’s had over his long hockey career. He’s taken things from numerous coaches along the way and used them to shape the coach he is today.

“I played for a number of coaches over the years,” Berube said Friday. “I’m not sure there’s just one that I look at, (that) I’m influenced by. I think you take a little bit from a lot of the coaches that you played for and you learn what they did in certain areas, and you remember all that stuff. I do anyhow.”

All well and good. But if you had to pick Berube’s best friend in the business, someone who also influenced Berube, well, if current Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet isn’t at the top of the list _ he’s certainly on the short list.

When Berube arrived in the NHL during the 1986-87 season as a rookie forward in Philadelphia, Tocchet already had established himself with the Flyers.

“ ‘Toc’ really took me under his wing, and he knows that,” Berube said. “When I ended up playing there, getting called up and staying there, I moved in with him. He really looked after me. It was great for me to have a guy like that to live with and to learn from. So I was lucky to have Toc there and different guys that I really learned from to become a good pro.”