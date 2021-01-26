Berube shakes up Blues power play lineup

LAS VEGAS — Coach Craig Berube is making some changes on the Blues’ 30th-ranked power play unit for tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Colton Parayko and Zach Sanford are in, and Vince Dunn and Robert Thomas are out on the team’s second power play unit.
“Trying to find something,” Berube said. “We’ll see what happens here, but that’s basically it.”
The St. Louis Blues have scored only one power play goal in 18 opportunities with the man advantage this season, namely Torey Krug’s goal in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
Anaheim is the only team in the NHL still searching for its first power play goal, at 0-for-15. Columbus joins the Blues as the only other team with just one power play goal this season, but the Blue Jackets have had only 13 opportunities.
It should be noted that Vegas is hardly lighting things up on the power play, at 2-for-20, or 10 percent.
Parayko, with his 105 MPH slapshot, has scored 20 goals over the past two seasons and seven of them have come on the power play.
“We’re just looking to get the puck towards the net, make it tough on the opposing penalty kill,” Parayko said. “Obviously, that’s the goal — to get a power play goal and help your team out — but if that’s not the case just make sure you try to get some momentum.”
De la Rose to 'varsity'
Center Jacob de la Rose, who played in 34 games for the Blues last season, has been promoted to the active roster from the team’s taxi squad.
“We added him ... just get him with the big group here for a bit,” Berube said. “I think it’s good to keep those guys active as part of the team. It’s hard for him. If ‘Delly’ plays, he’s a big guy that’s gonna kill penalties and bang bodies around. And play a heavy game. That’s what his game is.”
But it doesn’t look like de la Rose will make his season debut tonight. After skating with the full group Tuesday morning, de la Rose stayed and got extra work in during an extended session with the taxi squad.
Speaking of the taxi squad
Defenseman Scott Perunovich, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, has been added to the taxi squad; he skated with the group Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Fellow taxi squad members goalie Joel Hofer, forwards Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighours and Austin Poganski, and defenseman Jake Walman all skated after the main practice group.
“We gotta bring these guys with us, in case, you never know what happens,” Berube said. “They’ll get their work in after our guys skate. But it’s important to keep ‘em around.”
Bortuzzo on trip
Veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo has accompanied the Blues on this trip, but did not skate with either the main group or the taxi squad group Tuesday.
He has missed four games since suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2 of the season-opening Colorado series.
Hello, Petro
Just seven games into the season, the Blues will say hello to their captain of the past four seasons and the anchor on defense for a decade, Alex Pietrangelo.
“It’s not gonna be different for me as a coach,” Berube said. “But I’m sure on his side of things, he’s playing against St. Louis, where he’s been with one organization till now. Won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis. So it’ll be a little different for him and for our guys, too.
“That’s the way it goes though, that’s part of the league. But after the first couple shifts, that’s all gonna go away.”
Pietrangelo signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights via free agency.
“It’ll be good to see him on the ice, obviously different colors.” Parayko said. “But good to see him again. He’s a really good friend from five years in St. Louis, and still is. So looking forward to seeing him and it should be a good battle against him.”
By “five years,” Parayko was referring to his first five seasons with the Blues.
Penalty disparity
How lopsided has the Blues’ penalty situation been this season?
Well, they have been on the penalty kill for 15 minutes 47 seconds more than their opponents have in six games. That’s an average of 2:38 of extra power-play time for the opposition per game.
It’s as if the Blues are spotting the opponent a free power play — plus 38 seconds of another PP — every game. Which is tilting the ice against them.
By the numbers
Justin Faulk did not have a reputation as a physical player when he came to St. Louis, but he had seven hits Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings, and has led or shared the team lead in hits in five straight games. The Blues had a season-high 34 hits Sunday.
Not only did the Blues have a season-high 14 giveaways Sunday, that figure exceeded their total giveaways in the season’s previous five games combined (13). Parayko has five of those 14 Sunday.
The Blues want Thomas to shoot more, but he has zero attempts — not just shots on goal, but shots blocked and shots that missed the net — in three of six games this season. Thomas’ reluctance to shoot may be one reason why he’s not on the second power play unit tonight.