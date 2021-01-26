Berube shakes up Blues power play lineup

LAS VEGAS — Coach Craig Berube is making some changes on the Blues’ 30th-ranked power play unit for tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colton Parayko and Zach Sanford are in, and Vince Dunn and Robert Thomas are out on the team’s second power play unit.

“Trying to find something,” Berube said. “We’ll see what happens here, but that’s basically it.”

The St. Louis Blues have scored only one power play goal in 18 opportunities with the man advantage this season, namely Torey Krug’s goal in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim is the only team in the NHL still searching for its first power play goal, at 0-for-15. Columbus joins the Blues as the only other team with just one power play goal this season, but the Blue Jackets have had only 13 opportunities.

It should be noted that Vegas is hardly lighting things up on the power play, at 2-for-20, or 10 percent.

Parayko, with his 105 MPH slapshot, has scored 20 goals over the past two seasons and seven of them have come on the power play.