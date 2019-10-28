Team up with us for 99¢
Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was injured on this play, as he fought for the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker in Thursday's game at Enterprise Center. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Blues’ bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions suffered a huge blow Monday.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will be sidelined for at least five months, the Blues announced Monday morning. That takes him to the end of March, which basically sidelines one of the NHL’s top scorers for the remainder of the regular season.

Tarasenko suffered the injury in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings and did not accompany the team to Boston and Detroit over the weekend.

Tarasenko had a five-game point streak heading into the Kings game, with three goals and seven assists, before suffering the injury on a breakaway attempt in the first period.

Surgery will take place Tuesday. Tarasenko underwent surgery on the same shoulder after the 2017-18 season.

General manager Doug Armstrong will address the injury on Tuesday.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

