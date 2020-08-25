Binnington: 'I expect better of myself'

As Jordan Binnington heads into the offseason, he will get away from hockey for a little bit. Reflect, hang out with his dog and family. And then prepare to do it all over again.

As for what transpired in the Edmonton bubble. . .

“I know how good I am, and how good I can be,” Binnington said. “I expect better of myself. Sometimes it’s not gonna go your way and you gotta get back on the horse, keep working and find your way.”

With rare exception, Binnington has known nothing but success — astounding success — as an NHL player. But the Blues goalie did experience a slump during part of January and February during this regular season, and worked his way out of it.

In the bubble of Edmonton, Binnington couldn’t work out of a dip that saw him give up 19 goals in 3 ½ games. There wasn’t enough time, because the Blues were eliminated in six games by the Vancouver Canucks.

“I’ve had trouble before,” Binnington said, in a Zoom call with the media Tuesday morning. “It took me a long time to get to where I’m at. To stay at the top, it’s tough. You gotta stay on top of yourself.