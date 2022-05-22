Binnington out for series; Blues call up Lindgren

Injured Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is out for the rest of the Colorado series, coach Craig Berube said Sunday.

“Yeah, it is (a blow),” Berube said. “It is what it is. We’ve moved on.”

Berube said Binnington would not need surgery. In fact, if the Blues advance to the Western Conference finals, he said it’s possible Binnington could play. But for now he’s got faith in replacement Ville Husso.

“A lot of faith,” Berube said. “He’s played great for us all year.”

Asked again for his thoughts about the play by Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri that led to the injury,” Berube said: “I already talked about it. It’s over.”

Binnington suffered a lower-body injury less than seven minutes into Saturday’s 5-2 Blues loss to Colorado, on a collision instigated by Kadri, who banged into Blues defensemen Calle Rosen at the net front, with both Rosen and Kadri crashing into Binnington – particularly the goalie’s left leg.

There is no goalie who has played better than Binnington in the series. Playing against two of the league’s highest-scoring teams – Minnesota and Colorado – Binnington ranked first in goals-against average (1.72) and second in save percentage (.949) among goalies who have played more than one postseason game

In response to the Binnington injury, the Blues have recalled goalie Charlie Lindgren from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Lindgren, 28, had a stellar season with the Thunderbirds, going 24-7-1, with a 2.21 goal-against average and a 925 save percentage during the regular season. With the Blues during the regular season, he was even better, with a 5-0-0 record, 1.22 goals-against, and a .958 save percentage.

