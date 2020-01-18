Binnington pulled again, Avs beat Blues 5-3

Jordan Binnington's troubles against the Colorado Avalanche continued Saturday in Denver. After allowing four goals on 11 shots, he was pulled for the second time in 16 days at Pepsi Center.

In a 7-3 loss in Colorado on Jan. 2, Binnington was pulled with 5:41 left to play after allowing all seven goals. Saturday in Denver, he gave way to Jake Allen again after Andre Burakovsky's goal with 3:12 left in the second period made it 4-2 Colorado.

The Blues made a game of it in the third period. On his 30th birthday, Alex Pietrangelo's 13th goal of the season made it a 4-3 game with 13:37 remaining. The Blues pressured right down to the closing seconds before Gabriel Landeskog's empty-net goal with two seconds remaining gave Colorado a 5-3 victory.

"They capitalized on some plays," Craig Berube said. "I thought we took too many penalties against these guys, 'cause last time we did, too. But I liked our game. I thought our guys competed hard. We played hard. It was a playoff-style game. We just came up short."

The Blues gave up three power play goals in the Jan. 2 contest; they killed off all four Colorado power plays on Saturday.