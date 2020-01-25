Binnington says his introduction song request was "shut down"

After stoning 12 of 13 shots from the fastest guns in the West, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington explained how he was stoned in his song selection request.

Each player participating in the NHL All-Star Skills contest could choose an “introduction” song to be played during Friday’s competition at Enterprise Center.

“I got the text asking me what song I wanted to play,” Binnington said. “It took me a little bit. And I texted my buddy who I go to _ he’s got something for everything _ Jordan Schmaltz.”

(Schmaltz is a former Blues defenseman now in the Toronto organization.)

“And he came up with ‘Pony’ by Ginuwine. I threw it on to make sure; I threw it on my phone. It kind of got me moving a little bit, so I thought it was a good call.”

Whoever is in charge of such matters for the NHL thought otherwise.

“I chose ‘Pony’ by Ginuwine and it got shut down,” Binnington said.

Actually, the graphic displayed on the Enterprise video board listed two song choices for Binnington when he came out for his turn in the Save Streak competition: “Pony” and Justin Bieber’s “One Time.”