Blues' 4-2 loss to New Jersey ends their eight-game winning streak.

It became 3-1 Devils when defenseman Connor Carrick scored his first goal of the season. Again, the score came with Binnington screened in front.

For a while it looked like it was 4-1 when Rooney beat Binnington in tight. But the Blues challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed because Rooney's skate knocked Binnington's stick and pad away from where the puck was headed.

In the first period, the Blues didn’t a shot on goal in the first 8 ½ minutes of play and found themselves down 1-0 midway through the period. But a Vince Dunn power play goal got the Blues even at 1-1 after one against the Devils.

The Blues’ second power play unit, which features two defensemen _ Dunn and Parayko _ has been playing well lately, and that proved to be the case once again when Dunn struck at the 12:31 mark of the period. Fitting since Dunn drew the penalty _ getting tripped by New Jersey’s Rooney.

For Dunn, it was his ninth goal of the season and his second in the last four games. For the Blues overall it was the 40th goal scored by one of their defensemen this season, marking the third year in a row the D-corps has combined for 40 or more goals.