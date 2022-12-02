Blues' 6-4 loss is latest example of team's trouble playing a full 60 minutes

Blues games have come to have the familiarity of an old, worn sweater, only one that’s really itchy and a little too tight.

No matter how well the Blues play, there’s inevitably a stretch, sometimes amazingly short, where everything falls apart and from which there’s no coming back.

On Thursday night, the Blues had a 2-0 lead on Carolina that was the product of the kind of game the Blues wanted to play. In 64 seconds of game time, it was gone. While the Blues got back to get even late in the second period, they had given away their margin for error, and when Carolina seized a late chance, the Blues were on their way to a 6-4 loss.

The Blues have lost four of their past five, and if not for their miracle comeback in Florida, they would be looking at a five-game losing streak right now, which would have come on the heels of a seven-game winning streak, which followed an eight-game losing streak. The Blues are searching for consistency but not that kind of consistency.

“It seems like any time we lose a game, it's usually five to 10 minutes where we give up a few chances that ultimately lead to goals, and that's what we've got to clean up,” said defenseman Torey Krug, whose power-play goal tied the game in the second period. “It’s up to us to learn from those mistakes sooner than later. Otherwise, we're going to keep falling behind. We've got to make an adjustment there.”

The goal clump has been a fixture of the Blues this season, but Thursday’s was the worst of the season. This was the fourth time this season the Blues had given up three goals in less than five minutes, but never had they allowed three that quickly, just a minute and four seconds.

But the Blues have also made having a disaster period each game into a regular occurrence. The Carolina game was the fifth game in a row where the Blues have allowed three goals in a period, and this time they did it twice, with help from two empty-net goals allowed in the third period.

“We played 50 minutes of pretty good hockey,” Krug said. “It's the other 10 minutes that kill us. We came out in the third with the right mentality (and) unfortunately a goal goes in and puts us back on our heels and we just couldn't overcome it. It's a tough one.”

“You go from a 2-0 lead and you’re down 3-2,” said center Robert Thomas, who returned to the lineup after missing a game with a lower-body injury. “It happened to us a lot this year; they get a bunch of goals right away. I thought we battled back good; our power play got us a couple of big goals. We came out good in the third.”

The three goals in 64 seconds for Carolina was a parade of what could go wrong next. The first came on a Carolina power play. Thomas’ clearance attempt couldn’t get past Brent Burns, who skated it into the slot and shot past goalie Jordan Binnington. Binnington had his heels at the top of the crease, and just before the shot, Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov moved in front of the crease and made contact with both Binnington’s glove and helmet. The Blues looked at the replay and chose not to challenge.

“It's close,” Blues coach Craig Berube said, “but the guy's not skating through the crease. It's a tough call. We called one similar to that in Pittsburgh last year, and it was overturned. It's a similar play.”

Twenty-one seconds later, Jordan Martinook picked up a loose puck and beat Binnington in the slot. How Martinook got the puck caused a bit of concern, as the Blues’ Noel Acciari had the puck at his feet when Brady Skjei got his stick between Acciari’s legs and tripped him, springing Martinook, but no penalty was called. Just like that, it was a tie game.

“It should have been a penalty, all day long,” Berube said. “I looked at it. For me, it's a penalty.”

The game was tied for 43 seconds. Carolina went ahead on a shot by Seth Jarvis that hit the shaft of Colton Parayko’s stick and just missed Binnington’s glove. Not long ago, the Blues were getting breaks. In those 64 seconds, they went 0 for 3.

“That’s just hockey,” said Krug, “so those are things we have to overcome to get out of slumps, to start changing the tone of the game. Things happen throughout the game and it's how you respond to it.”

The Blues fell into a funk but snapped out of it on Krug's goal with 4:05 to go in the second, and they came out in the third period looking as good as they had all game, but they couldn’t get the tying goal. With 4:35 to go in the third, Vladimir Tarasenko skated into trouble heading up ice along the boards and lost the puck. Parayko overskated the puck, and Martinook was off with a partial breakaway, with Nick Leddy closing in. Leddy got the blade of his stick on Martinook’s shot, which may have been just enough for it to cross up Binnington and make it 4-3.

“I really liked our third period a lot,” Berube said. “I thought we had control of the period. We've just got to manage it better. Like Colton, I'd like him not to get up so tight on that play. It's a tough play. Vladi's by himself, he's got guys on him, he's trying to get it in, it doesn't get in. I think Colton's got to be a little more patient there. It probably would have been a nothing play.”

So the search for a complete game continues.

“We're a good team,” Krug said. “The record doesn't exactly show that, but I think pretty soon, we're going to overtake games and we're going to put together 60 full minutes. We're playing good stretches of hockey against pretty good teams, and we have a chance to win. It's starting to come; it will come. I think we all have the confidence in here that'll start taking over.”