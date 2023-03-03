SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Blues have acquired Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 and minor-league forward Dylan McLaughlin of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Vrana is under contract through the 2023-24 season, and Detroit will retain 50 percent of his annual salary cap count of $5.25 million through that time – or $2.625 million.

Vrana, 27 and a native of the Czech Republic, was in the league’s player-assistance program at the start of the season before getting re-instated in December. He had one goal and one assist in five games with Detroit this season, and scored six goals with five assists in 17 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The player assistance program aids those who are going through mental health, substance abuse or other issues.

As a member of the Washington Capitals, Vrana won a Stanley Cup during the 2017-18 season and scored 24 goals in 2018-19 and 25 goals in 2019-20. He was traded to Detroit in April of 2021.

McLaughlin, a forward, missed 45 games this season with a broken ankle in Springfield. Returning to action last week, he has one goal in six games for the Thunderbirds this season.

The Red Wings have decided to keep McLaughlin in Springfield, loaning him to the Thunderbirds.

(Check back later for more trade deadline day coverage from the Post-Dispatch.)