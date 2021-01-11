Blues allowing (very) limited number of fans at opening homestand

There will be fans, after all, in Enterprise Center at the start of the Blues hockey season. But just a few of them.
The team announced Monday that it will invite a limited number of frontline workers, as well as families and friends of players, staff and team employees, to attend games during the Blues’ first homestand. The home opener is Jan. 18 against San Jose.
The number of fans in attendance will be limited to “fewer than 300” according to the team. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the Enterprise Capacity of 18,096 (as listed from last season). But you’ve got to start somewhere during a pandemic. At least the cardboard cutouts the team is selling to fans and will place in some seats will have company.
“It’s good news for everyone that Blues hockey is back home at Enterprise Center,” team president Chris Zimmerman said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome this group of local heroes as our guests to the arena as a way to express our admiration and appreciation for their selfless work to keep the St. Louis area healthy and safe."
The Blues have been working with St. Louis city governmental and health officials for weeks to come up with a plan for having fans in the stands this season. The hope is that as the season progresses, and the coronavirus vaccine becomes more readily available, the amount of fans allowed in the stands will increase.
As part of the safety protocols, masks are required for all guests (and staff), bags are no longer permitted in the arena, and Enterprise will be a cash-free venue.
The Blues are working with local healthcare providers as well as public safety organizations to come up with a guest list of frontline workers. According to the Blues, the group will sit in “socially-distanced seating pods” stationed throughout Enterprise.