Blues allowing (very) limited number of fans at opening homestand

There will be fans, after all, in Enterprise Center at the start of the Blues hockey season. But just a few of them.

The team announced Monday that it will invite a limited number of frontline workers, as well as families and friends of players, staff and team employees, to attend games during the Blues’ first homestand. The home opener is Jan. 18 against San Jose.

The number of fans in attendance will be limited to “fewer than 300” according to the team. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the Enterprise Capacity of 18,096 (as listed from last season). But you’ve got to start somewhere during a pandemic. At least the cardboard cutouts the team is selling to fans and will place in some seats will have company.

“It’s good news for everyone that Blues hockey is back home at Enterprise Center,” team president Chris Zimmerman said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome this group of local heroes as our guests to the arena as a way to express our admiration and appreciation for their selfless work to keep the St. Louis area healthy and safe."