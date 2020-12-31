 Skip to main content
Blues announce 40-man training camp roster
St. Louis Blues 2018-19 training camp

St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) shoots the puck during a drill on opening day of the St. Louis Blues 2018-19 training camp at the Ice Zone in Hazelwood on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Blues announced their roster for training camp which begins Sunday, with only a few wrinkles. For one, the team to go with the maximum number of skaters — 36 — after initially thinking about bringing in 34 skaters.

Throw in four goalies, and the Blues will hit the ice Monday at Centene Community Ice Center with 40 players.

The roster includes first-round draft pick Jake Neighbours, who has no place to play at the moment since the Western Hockey League has yet to start its season.

It does not include Klim Kostin who has visa issues in Russia and for the time being, at least, will continue playing for Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Evan Fitzpatrick did not get an invite to camp this year. With a reduced camp roster this season, he is not among the four goalies invited, having been passed on the depth chart by highly-regarded prospect Joel Hofer.

The Blues will undergo physicals and fitness testing on Sunday, and hit the ice for the first time Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. They will have two practices at Centene on Monday through Wednesday and also have a scrimmage at Enterprise Center on 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a day off on Thursday.

Because of COVID-19, practices at Centene and scrimmages at Enterprise are closed to the public.

Here’s the camp roster, with jersey numbers:

Forwards (23)

9 - Sammy Blais

10 - Brayden Schenn (A)

12 - Zach Sanford

13 - Kyle Clifford

17 - Jaden Schwartz

18 - Robert Thomas 

21 - Tyler Bozak 

25 - Jordan Kyrou 

26 - Nathan Walker

28 - Mackenzie MacEachern

33 - Sam Anas

49 - Ivan Barbashev 

51 - Nolan Stevens

53 - Austin Poganski

56 - Hugh McGing

57 - David Perron

61 - Jacob de la Rose 

63 - Jake Neighbours 

68 - Mike Hoffman 

70 - Oskar Sundqvist

81 - Curtis McKenzie

83 - Tanner Kaspick

90 - Ryan O’Reilly (C)

Injured

91 - Vladimir Tarasenko (A)

Defensemen (13)

4 - Carl Gunnarsson

6 - Marco Scandella

29 - Vince Dunn

36 - Steven Santini

39 - Mitch Reinke

41- Robert Bortuzzo

46 - Jake Walman

47 - Torey Krug

48 - Scott Perunovich

55 - Colton Parayko (A)

72 - Justin Faulk

75 - Tyler Tucker

77 - Niko Mikkola

Goaltenders (4)                                       

1 - Joel Hofer

32 - Jon Gillies

35 - Ville Husso

50 - Jordan Binnington

 

