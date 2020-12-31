Blues announce 40-man training camp roster

The Blues announced their roster for training camp which begins Sunday, with only a few wrinkles. For one, the team to go with the maximum number of skaters — 36 — after initially thinking about bringing in 34 skaters.

Throw in four goalies, and the Blues will hit the ice Monday at Centene Community Ice Center with 40 players.

The roster includes first-round draft pick Jake Neighbours, who has no place to play at the moment since the Western Hockey League has yet to start its season.

It does not include Klim Kostin who has visa issues in Russia and for the time being, at least, will continue playing for Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Evan Fitzpatrick did not get an invite to camp this year. With a reduced camp roster this season, he is not among the four goalies invited, having been passed on the depth chart by highly-regarded prospect Joel Hofer.

The Blues will undergo physicals and fitness testing on Sunday, and hit the ice for the first time Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. They will have two practices at Centene on Monday through Wednesday and also have a scrimmage at Enterprise Center on 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a day off on Thursday.