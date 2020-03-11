Blues announce coronavirus precautions at Enterprise; at this point, fans will be allowed at games

ANAHEIM, Calif. — While they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, the Blues announced Wednesday afternoon that they plan to play all home games at Enterprise Center as currently scheduled, with fans in attendance for now.

But the Blues added in a statement: “This is a rapidly changing matter that requires frequent evaluation and assessment by all involved. Our commitment to the health, safety and security of everyone who represents our organization, or visits Enterprise Center, will at all times be our top priority.”

The Blues have six home games remaining in the regular season, starting with San Jose on Friday and an afternoon game against Ottawa on Sunday.

The Blues will place additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout Enterprise. High-traffic areas of the building will be cleaned with disinfectant throughout events _ often several times per day.

Among those areas will be point-of-purchase locations and devices, door handles, elevator buttons, escalator handrails and restrooms.

They will increase signage in the building outlining advisable precautions (such as hand-washing), and take extra steps to make sure restrooms are stocked with soap and paper products.

Per NHL guidelines, media members are not allowed in locker rooms until further notice, with interviews taking place in press conference rooms or other designated locations.

After the Blues' morning skate Wednesday in Anaheim, interviews were conducted in a hallway outside the Blues' locker room at the Honda Center, with coach Craig Berube and players brought out to a small podium. Media members were instructed to stand six feet away in a roped off area in front of the podium.