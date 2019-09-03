Construction on the Centene Community Ice Center continues on Monday Aug. 19, 2019, in Maryland Heights. The center will hold the practice facility for the St. Louis Blues as well as a rink to be used by the Lindenwood University ice hockey team. All St. Louis Blues practices there will be open to the public. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Hockey season is near. Very near. As such, the Blues announced details for the first two days of camp practices at the brand new Centene Community Center in Maryland Heights on Sept. 14-15.
As an added attraction, the Blues will unveil a commemorative jersey to be worn for three home games this season just before the Sept. 14 practice.
Fans can get reserved seating for the Sept. 14-15 practices with a $10 donation to the Blues for Kids Foundation starting at noon this Thursday on MetroTix.com. Blues season ticket holders get first dibs on camp tickets with a presale at 10 a.m.
Here’s the schedule for both days:
Saturday, Sept. 14
9 a.m., doors open
9:45 a.m., commemorative jersey reveal
10 a.m., 1st practice session
11 a.m., 2nd practice session
Noon, 3rd practice session
12:30 p.m., Try Hockey for Free session
Sunday, Sept. 15
9 a.m., doors open
10 a.m., 1st practice session
11 a.m., 2nd practice session
Noon, 3rd practice session
The Try Hockey for Free session is for children ages 4-12 and will take place on the Plager Rink. A parent/legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver for their child to participate.
BLUES CAMP ROSTER
A total of 58 players are on the team roster to start camp. Among them is forward Erik Foley, who other than the Blues’ prospects tournament in Traverse City, Mich., missed the entire 2018-19 season because of a concussion. Not on the Blues camp roster is forward Dominik Bokk, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2018. Per general manager Doug Armstrong, the Blues did not want to interrupt his season playing for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League.
Forwards (35)
Nikita Alexandrov, Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Cameron Darcy, Robby Fabbri, Erik Foley, Robby Jackson, Dakota Joshua, Tanner Kaspick, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, Mathias LaFerriere, Nick Lappin, Mackenzie MacEachearn, Jeremy Michel, Zach Nastasiuk, Jordan Nolan, Ryan Olsen, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Austin Poganski, Evan Polei, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Nolan Stevens, Oskar Sundqvist, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko, Michael Vecchione, Nathan Walker, Keean Washkurak.
Defensemen (16)
Andreas Borgman, Robert Bortuzzo, Jay Bouwmeester, Jake Dotchin, Vince Dunn, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, Joey Laleggia, Niko Mikkola, Rob O’Gara, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Derrick Pouliot, Mitch Reinke, Tyler Tucker, Jake Walman.
Goalies (7)
Jake Allen, Jordan Binnington, Colten Ellis, Evan Fitzpatrick, Joel Hofer, Ville Husso, Adam Wilcox.