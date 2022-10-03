Blues announce new Hall of Fame

The St. Louis Blues announced the establishment of the Blues Hall of Fame on Monday morning to honor and pay tribute to the legends of the franchise. The inaugural class will be announced Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Blues open the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center.

“The St. Louis Blues are one of the most storied franchises in the National Hockey League, a member of the expansion class of 1967, so our history is understandably rich with legendary players, coaches and executives,” said Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman. “The Blues Hall of Fame is an idea that is long overdue, but soon to become reality. It will honor those who have played a key role in sculpting our franchise and laid the foundation for building St. Louis into the powerful hockey market it is today.”

The Blues Hall of Fame will recognize 10 automatic inductions, including the eight players who have had their numbers retired by the team – Al MacInnis, Bob Gassoff, Bobby Plager, Barclay Plager, Brian Sutter, Brett Hull, Bernie and Chris Pronger _ as well as original team owner Sid Salomon Jr. and Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Kelly.

In addition, the Blues are proud to offer fans the chance to participate in the selection process. Fans will be able to visit www.stlouisblues.com/halloffame, login with their Bluenatics account and cast their Hall of Fame vote. For 2022 nominations, voting will stay active until Monday, Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Once the results are compiled, the inductees will be announced on opening night.