Blues announce postponements, cancellations of community/fan events

The Blues announced a series of postponements and cancellations of community and fan events in conjunction with the NHL’s decision to suspend play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Postponed
• Little Blues practices (scheduled for March 14-15)
• First Responder Night, including Police vs. Firefighters game (March 15)
• Wells Fargo First Game program (March 15 and March 29)
• Little Blues graduation (March 21)
• Blues Girls Hockey League Learn to Play (March 28)
• Fan Appreciation Week events (March 29-April 2)
• This Bar Bleed Blue Backyard BBQ (April 4)
• All Blues Street Ball Hockey, Blues Bookworms, & Future Goals school visits (various dates through March 27)
• All corporate partner private practices (various dates through April 2)
Postponed until 2020-21 season
• Blues Alumni Fantasy Camp (moved to September 2020)
• Hockey Is For Everyone Celebration (to be determined)
• Event Series: Captains Corner (to be determined)
Cancelled
• All scheduled Louie, Blue Crew, Street Team appearances in crowds larger than 100 people (various dates through March 27)
• MVP/HOF Season Ticket Holder On Ice Photo (March 29)