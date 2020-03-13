You are the owner of this article.
Blues announce postponements, cancellations of community/fan events
The Blues announced a series of postponements and cancellations of community and fan events in conjunction with the NHL’s decision to suspend play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Postponed

• Little Blues practices (scheduled for March 14-15)

• First Responder Night, including Police vs. Firefighters game (March 15)

• Wells Fargo First Game program (March 15 and March 29)

• Little Blues graduation (March 21)

• Blues Girls Hockey League Learn to Play (March 28)

• Fan Appreciation Week events (March 29-April 2)

• This Bar Bleed Blue Backyard BBQ (April 4)

• All Blues Street Ball Hockey, Blues Bookworms, & Future Goals school visits (various dates through March 27)

• All corporate partner private practices (various dates through April 2)

Postponed until 2020-21 season

• Blues Alumni Fantasy Camp (moved to September 2020)

• Hockey Is For Everyone Celebration (to be determined)

• Event Series: Captains Corner (to be determined)

Cancelled

• All scheduled Louie, Blue Crew, Street Team appearances in crowds larger than 100 people (various dates through March 27)

• MVP/HOF Season Ticket Holder On Ice Photo (March 29)

