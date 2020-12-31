Blues announce their 40-man training camp roster

The Blues rang out the old year by announcing their training camp roster Thursday. It includes a few unexpected wrinkles, most noteworthy being the absence of prospect and former first-round draft pick Klim Kostin.
General manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week that the Blues wanted to get Kostin to the U.S. from Russia, where he’s been playing in the Kontinental Hockey League. The idea being to give the 21-year-old power forward a chance to make the team’s regular-season roster. That no longer appears possible.
“He’s had some visa issues, and he’s still playing in the KHL,” Armstrong said. “So we’re trying to get him back here but very difficult to get visas right now getting into the country. We’re working with him on a daily basis. He scored the other night — we’ll keep working with it.”
During the NHL offseason, the Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard Omsk of the KHL, where he has one goal and four assists in 23 games. Given quarantine requirements, as well as the condensed version this year of Blues training camp (10 days, no preseason games), it’s unlikely Kostin will get any camp time in St. Louis even if his visa issues were squared aware immediately.
An unexpected name on the camp roster is forward Jake Neighbours, the Blues’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft, held Oct. 6-7. Neighbours, 18, was scheduled to play junior hockey once again for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. When the WHL delayed the start of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was loaned to the lower-level Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League just to get some games and practices.
But the AJHL also has suspended its season, leaving Neighbours with no place to play, so he was brought to St. Louis by the Blues.
“He came here maybe two weeks ago,” Armstrong said. “We had never spent any time with him (due to the pandemic). Once they started to shut things down in Canada, he had no place to train, no place to skate. So we brought him in here. He’s been skating with the guys and we’ll keep him through camp just to keep him up and running. And hope that the Western League starts up.”
During a normal training camp, the Blues would have about 50 players in camp. But with no exhibition games and only 10 days of camp, the league put a 36-skater limit — plus unlimited goalies — this year.
After originally planning to bring in just 34 skaters, the Blues switched gears and went with the full 36.
“We hemmed and hawed and went back and forth,” Armstrong said. “But we just felt it was easy to bring the 36 guys; if we have any slight injuries during camp Craig (Berube) will still be able to scrimmage and do what he wants to do.”
The Blues are going with four goalies in camp, with prospect Joel Hofer and veteran offseason pickup Jon Gillies joining Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso. Hofer has thus passed another goalie prospect, Evan Fitzpatrick, on the Blues’ organizational depth chart.
The Blues will undergo physicals and fitness testing on Sunday, and hit the ice for the first time Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. Pending those Sunday exams, Armstrong said: “Everyone looks healthy and ready to rock.”
The Blues will have two practices at Centene on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and also have a scrimmage at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a day off Thursday.
Because of COVID-19, practices at Centene and scrimmages at Enterprise are closed to the public.
Here’s the camp roster, with jersey numbers. (The Blues announced Tuesday that forward prospect Alexei Toropchenko would stay in the KHL where he has been playing for Kunlun Red Star, for the immediate future. Another forward prospect, Nikita Alexandrov has been loaned to KooKoo of Finland’s Liiga.)
Forwards (23)
9 Sammy Blais; 10 Brayden Schenn (A); 12 Zach Sanford; 13 Kyle Clifford; 17 Jaden Schwartz; 18 Robert Thomas; 21 Tyler Bozak; 25 Jordan Kyrou; 26 Nathan Walker; 28 Mackenzie MacEachern; 33 Sam Anas; 49 Ivan Barbashev; 51 Nolan Stevens; 53 Austin Poganski; 56 Hugh McGing; 57 David Perron; 61 Jacob de la Rose; 63 Jake Neighbours; 68 Mike Hoffman; 70 Oskar Sundqvist; 81 Curtis McKenzie; 83 Tanner Kaspick; 90 Ryan O’Reilly (C). Injured: 91 Vladimir Tarasenko (A).
Defensemen (13)
4 Carl Gunnarsson; 6 Marco Scandella; 29 Vince Dunn; 36 Steven Santini; 39 Mitch Reinke; 41 Robert Bortuzzo; 46 Jake Walman; 47 Torey Krug; 48 Scott Perunovich; 55 Colton Parayko (A); 72 Justin Faulk; 75 Tyler Tucker; 77 Niko Mikkola.
Goalies (4)
1 Joel Hofer; 32 Jon Gillies; 35 Ville Husso; 50 Jordan Binnington.