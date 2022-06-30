Blues assistant Montgomery to be next head coach of Boston Bruins

At the Blues’ season-ending exit interviews one month ago, general manager Doug Armstrong sounded hopeful, almost confident, that one of his top assistant coaches would get an NHL head-coaching job.

“All three of these guys have aspirations to be NHL head coaches,” Armstrong said, referring to assistants Jim Montgomery, Mike Van Ryn and Steve Ott. “I think they're all deserving. I hope they get interviews. I hope they get to reach the goals they want to reach. ... Quite honestly, I'm compiling a list (of potential replacements).”

Those comments came on the last day of May.

On the last day of June, the Boston Globe confirmed that the Bruins had decided to hire Montgomery as their next head coach. As of early Thursday evening, there was no official announcement by the Bruins’ organization, but it appeared to just be a matter of finalizing things.

Undoubtedly this all made for the happiest of birthdays for Montgomery, who turned 53 on Thursday.

After being fired in December 2019 as head coach of the Dallas Stars due to alcohol abuse, Armstrong and the Blues gave Montgomery a chance to restart his career on Sept. 16, 2020, when he was hired as an assistant to a spot vacated by Marc Savard.

Montgomery made the most of the chance. Among his duties during the 2020-21 season was running the Blues’ power play, which finished sixth in the league with a 23.2% success rate. This past season he switched over to running the penalty kill, and resuscitated a PK unit that finished 25th during the 2020-21 season (77.8%) to one that finished as the league’s fifth-best unit (84.1%).

“Jimmy Montgomery has been an NHL head coach before, I thought he did a great job,” Armstrong said during the exit-interview day on May 31.

In 1 ½ seasons as head coach of the Stars, Montgomery posted a 60-43-10 record. The 2018-19 club came within a whisker of reaching the Western Conference finals, losing to the Blues in double overtime of Game 7 of the second round on a Pat Maroon goal.

In Boston, Montgomery inherits a talented but aging Bruins roster that remains capable of being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. He replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was dismissed by the Bruins only to land on his feet as new head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Everyone deserves a second chance ...” Armstrong said after hiring Montgomery 21 ½ months ago. “It’s how you respond to those mistakes.”

Montgomery responded with flying colors.

His hiring in Boston leaves Winnipeg as the only head-coaching vacancy remaining in the NHL this offseason. Montgomery was also thought to be a leading candidate in Winnipeg.

As for Armstrong's list of potential assistant coach replacements, Drew Bannister would seem to be a logical candidate. He led the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, to the Calder Cup finals this season.

