Blues beaten at their own game by desperate Panthers

But not too much.

“I thought he played great, made some big saves for them,” Thomas said. “That’s about it.”

Berube deftly swatted away the suggestion that without a book on a new, lesser-known goalie, it can be tougher to know how to attack him.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with that,” he said. “I mean he played well but you know, our Grade A opportunities, I don’t think that we executed on them. Like a stick got in there, missed the net, something like that. We waited a little bit too long, (we were) a little too cute at times with the puck. I thought we probably could have directed more pucks to the net than we did.”

It took until the middle of the second period before anybody scored.

Parayko’s 10th goal of the season, at the 11:20 mark, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead. Thomas somehow got a cross-rink pass under the stick of Jonathan Huberdeau to Parayko on the right point. He launched a shot from the outside edge of the circle that got past Driedger for the goal.

It matched Parayko’s career high, achieved last season, and gave the Blues 11 players with at least 10 goals this season. Eight of those 10 Parayko goals have come in his last 17 games. He didn’t specify why that was the case.