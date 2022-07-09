Blues bid farewell to Husso, but get a draft pick in return

After a couple days in Montreal, the Blues returned home with one extra draft pick but one less goalie. As it became increasingly clear that goaltender Ville Husso wasn’t going to be back in St. Louis as an unrestricted free agent, general manager Doug Armstrong was able to turn a lemon into, well, a third-round draft pick.

In a move announced Friday morning, the Blues traded Husso to the Detroit Red Wings for a third-rounder — No. 73 overall. They used the pick to select Aleksanderi Kaskimaki, a center from HIFK Finland. In turn, the Red Wings signed Husso to a three-year contract worth $4.75 million a year.

“At the end of the day we weren’t going to be able to sign him,” Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch. “I just talked to some guys that I thought might be interested in goaltending. ... Detroit was interested, so we gave ’em permission (to negotiate a contract).

“I think it worked out for both sides. Detroit was able to get a goaltender. They didn’t have to wait until the market let everyone else get involved. It was good for us to regain something. Ville was a fourth-round pick for us. We helped develop him. He looks like he’s gonna go on and have a great career. It’s nice to help him out and also help our team out.”

It’s very unusual for pending unrestricted free agents to get traded, especially just a few days before free agency starts. But this was an unusual situation. The free-agency period begins Wednesday, with not a ton of options at goaltender and lots of teams looking for help at that position.

“You know the teams that need goalies and you know the number of goalies out there,” Detroit GM Steve Yzerman told reporters in Montreal, where the draft was taking place. “There’s more teams that need goalies than actual goalies that are available, so we elected to use a draft pick to try and secure one.”

Todd Diamond, the agent for Husso, said he spoke with Armstrong several days ago about the situation.

“He wanted to try and keep Ville and (Jordan) Binnington together, but we knew it would be difficult,” Diamond said. ”A lot of friends (for Husso) in St. Louis. A lot of highs and lows. He wasn’t looking to leave, but he’s just a (salary-) cap casualty.”

Late-night talks

The deal was finalized overnight Thursday and into the morning Friday.

“You see lots of moves right now that are all cap things,” Armstrong said. “He got a contract that he’s happy with that we couldn’t fit into our system.”

In Detroit, Husso will be reunited with former Blues Robby Fabbri, Oskar Sundqvist and presumably Jake Walman — who’s an arbitration eligible restricted free agent. Entering next season, Husso will share the net with Alex Nedeljkovic, who went 20-24-9 last season in Detroit with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

That leaves the Blues in search of a backup goalie. Charlie Lindgren, who went 5-0-0 for them early last season and starred for the team’s Springfield Thunderbird affiliate in the American Hockey League, also is scheduled for unrestricted free agency. The team prefers that young prospect Joel Hofer get more seasoning in the minors next season.

Things should accelerate with the Blues and Lindgren now that the Husso situation is resolved. But the Blues also will check the free-agent market for a more experienced goalie. But with only about $9 million in salary-cap space and other players to get under contract, they can’t afford to spend much.

“I was hoping to see if there was a way we could move money around and do certain things (in Montreal), but there wasn’t a lot of that going on at the draft,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong made it clear he didn’t want to talk about rumors or speculation. But the only way to free up salary-cap space is by trading someone currently under contract — such as Vladimir Tarasenko or Torey Krug, two names that came up in Montreal as possible trade chips.

At least Armstrong got a third-round pick for Husso in a situation in which 99 times out of 100 you’d get nothing.

“It’s nice to acquire another third,” Armstrong said. “The (scouts) were excited about that when they got the information. It’s an exciting day. We have some players that we can put on our board that we work and try and develop them.”

The draft board

The Blues used the pick from the Husso trade on Kaskimaki. Starting with their original third-round pick, No. 88 overall, the Blues then took three defensemen:

• Michael Buchinger from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

• Arseni Koromyslov from SKA Petersburg-2 in Russia.

• Marc-Andre Gaudet from Chicoutimi of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

They closed the draft by selecting forward Landon Sim from the London Knights of the OHL.

The Blues did not have a second-round pick; it went to the New York Rangers last year as part of the Pavel Buchnevich trade. Neither did they have a seventh-rounder; it went to Montreal as part of the Jake Allen trade in 2020.

So counting Thursday’s first-round selection of forward Jimmy Snuggerud of the U.S. National Team Development Program, the Blues came out of the draft with three forwards and three defensemen.

• Kaskimaki was ranked 25th on NHL Central Scouting’s list of European skaters. Playing mostly at the U-20 level in Finland, he had 19 goals and 23 assists in 31 games. But he stood out playing for Finland’s U-18 national team, with nine goals and eight assists in 20 additional games.

• Buchinger had five goals and 39 assists for Guelph in 63 games and was ranked 30th on Central Scouting’s list of North American skaters.

• Koromyslov, ranked 50th on Central Scouting’s European list, had four goals and 15 assists in 42 games at the junior level, but also saw some action in the KHL and in international play.

• Gaudet played for Acadie-Bathurst last season in the QMJHL, scoring 13 goals with 25 assists in 68 games.

• Seventh-rounder Sim, only 17, had 12 goals and nine assists in 64 games for London.