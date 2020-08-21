Blues, Binnington unravel; defending champs eliminated in 6-2 loss

He was pulled after the Boeser goal, with 11:54 left in the second, replaced by Jake Allen. Binnington’s postseason meltdown included 19 goals in his last 3 ½ games. To put that in perspective, he gave up only 20 goals in his first 14 NHL starts during the 2018-19 season.

It was all Vancouver in the early going Friday. Just 3:45 into the game, Jay Beagle won a puck battle along the boards on a giveaway by Jacob de la Rose, and then skated in and beat Binnington for a 1-0 Vancouver lead.

The Blues couldn’t anything going. All the puck possession and zone time belonged to the Canucks who had a whopping 13-4 edge in shots on goal with just under nine minutes left in the period. But with 7:52 left, Motte was called for holding Schwartz.

Although they couldn’t convert on the power play, that seemed to get the Blues going. But not for long.

Things unraveled in a hurry in the second period. And before you knew it, the Blues were down 4-0 and Binnington was on the bench again.

On a delayed penalty against St. Louis, more sloppy play in their own end led to an Antoine Roussel goal and a 2-0 Vancouver lead just 2:09 into the second period.