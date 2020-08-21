Blues, Binnington unravel in second, trail 4-0

EDMONTON, Alberta _Things unraveled in a hurry in the second period. And before you knew it, the Blues were down 4-0 and Binnington was on the bench again.

On a delayed penalty against St. Louis, more sloppy play in their own end led to an Antoine Roussel goal and a 2-0 Vancouver lead just 2:09 into the second period.

And before you could say “defending champs ousted” _ it was 4-0 Vancouver and looked very much like the Blues had checked out. Troy Stecher, the man who stunned the Blues and BInnington with the game-winning goal in Game 1, took advantage of some way-too-casual play by the Blues in the back end to make it 2-0 at the 6:49 mark of the second.

And then Brock Boeser made it 4-0 on a power play at the 8:06 mark after Oskar Sundqvist took a slashing penalty. Three goals in 5 minutes 57 seconds for Vancouver. See you later Blues. And see you later Binnington.

He was pulled after the Boeser goal, with 11:54 left in the second, replaced by Jake Allen. Binnington’s postseason meltdown included 19 goals in his last 3 ½ games. To put that in perspective, he gave up only 20 goals in his first 14 NHL starts during the 2018-19 seaso