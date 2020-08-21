Blues, Binnington unravel in second, trail 4-0

EDMONTON, Alberta _Things unraveled in a hurry in the second period. And before you knew it, the Blues were down 4-0 and Binnington was on the bench again.
On a delayed penalty against St. Louis, more sloppy play in their own end led to an Antoine Roussel goal and a 2-0 Vancouver lead just 2:09 into the second period.
And before you could say “defending champs ousted” _ it was 4-0 Vancouver and looked very much like the Blues had checked out. Troy Stecher, the man who stunned the Blues and BInnington with the game-winning goal in Game 1, took advantage of some way-too-casual play by the Blues in the back end to make it 2-0 at the 6:49 mark of the second.
And then Brock Boeser made it 4-0 on a power play at the 8:06 mark after Oskar Sundqvist took a slashing penalty. Three goals in 5 minutes 57 seconds for Vancouver. See you later Blues. And see you later Binnington.
He was pulled after the Boeser goal, with 11:54 left in the second, replaced by Jake Allen. Binnington’s postseason meltdown included 19 goals in his last 3 ½ games. To put that in perspective, he gave up only 20 goals in his first 14 NHL starts during the 2018-19 seaso
It was all Vancouver in the early going Friday in Game 6. Just 3:45 into the game, Jay Beagle won a puck battle along the boards on a giveaway by Jacob de la Rose, and then skated in and beat Jordan Binnington for a 1-0 Vancouver lead.
The Blues couldn’t anything going. All the puck possession and zone time belonged to the Canucks who had a whopping 13-4 edge in shots on goal with just under nine minutes left in the period. But with 7:52 left, Game 5 Canucks hero Tyler Motte was called for holding David Perron.
Although they couldn’t convert on the power play, that seemed to get the Blues going. They had the final seven shots on goal in the period, and took the last 22 seconds of a Beagle penalty for holding Jaden Schwartz into the second period.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.