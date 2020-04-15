Blues' Blais agrees to two-year, $3 million contract extension

Forward Sammy Blais has agreed to a two-year, $3 million contract extension the team announced Wednesday, which will keep him under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Blais, 23, had been scheduled to be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent after this season.

In 40 games prior to the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blais had six goals, seven assists and was minus-2. He begin the season as a top six forward, playing on a line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.

But a wrist injury in late November sidelined him for 2 ½ months, costing him 29 games. Since returning at the end of January, Blais has seen mainly fourth_ and third-line duty, although he was reunited with O’Reilly and Perron on March 11 in Anaheim _ the Blues’ last game before the NHL suspended play due to the virus.

Blais is making $850,000 this year, so it’s a decent pay raise. It also leaves the Blues with only three pending restricted free agents on their current roster: forwards MacKenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose, and defenseman Vince Dunn.

MacEachern and de la Rose are arbitration eligible, which gives them a little leverage in any possible negotiations. Dunn is not arbitration eligible.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.